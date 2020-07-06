San José Municipal offices will close this Monday by sanitary order

(QCOSTARICA) The Municipality of San José will be closed this Monday as part of the sanitary order issued by the Ministry of Health, after the confirmation of positive cases of COVID-19 at its facilities.

This was communicated by the institution that specified that the José Figueres Ferrer municipal building will remain completely closed to the public on July 6.

“The Ministry of Health must verify until Monday the disinfection work of the Figueres Ferrer building and other offices that have a sanitary order. This is a mandatory requirement to reopen employees and the general public,” said San José Mayor Johnny Araya.

The local government clarified that essential garbage collection, street cleaning and security services will be provided as normal.

