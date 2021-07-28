Wednesday 28 July 2021
type here...
Search

El Salvador: Nayib Bukele proposes that corruption crimes be imprescriptible

The initiative also seeks that the reform be declared of "public order" so that it applies to crimes whose period of criminal prosecution has concluded.

Central AmericaEl Salvador
By Q24N
El Salvador's Congress
Paying the bills

Latest

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 28: 5 & 6 CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - Today, Wednesday, July 28, vehicles with license...
Read more

Peru and the wound of forced sterilizations: a “historical debt”

Q REPORTS  (Q24N) - It is estimated that between...
Read more

Guatemala: Alejandro Giammattei denies having received bribes from Russians

Q24N - The president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, defended...
Read more

El Salvador: Nayib Bukele proposes that corruption crimes be imprescriptible

Q24N - Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, sent on Tuesday...
Read more

Already 29 opponents detained in Nicaragua as Ortega clears the way to the elections

TODAY NICARAGUA – One of the most prominent political...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Q24N – Salvadoran president, Nayib Bukele, sent on Tuesday (July 27, 2021) to the Legislative Assembly a reform proposal so that corruption crimes do not prescribe and those who were officials of previous governments can be prosecuted.

El Salvador’s Congress

The measure, brought to Congress by the Minister of Security, Gustavo Villatoro, stipulates the modification of article 32 of the Code of Criminal Procedure to include crimes of corruption.

- Advertisement -

Said norm indicates that currently they do not prescribe the crimes of torture, terrorism, kidnapping, genocide, forced disappearance and sexual crimes against girls or boys.

The initiative also seeks that the reform be declared of “public order” so that it applies to crimes whose period of criminal prosecution has concluded.

The Salvadoran Constitution stipulates that laws cannot have a retroactive effect, except when they are of public order and in criminal matters “it is favorable to the offender.” It also stipulates that officials may only be criminally prosecuted for illicit enrichment in the following 10 years at the end of their term.

“If you are or were corrupt, you will no longer sleep peacefully. If you are an honest Salvadoran, you will be happy for this new stage in our country,” Bukele posted on his Twitter account.

It is not the first time that Congress has received proposals so that the criminal prosecution for crimes of corruption does not prescribe. The president of the Legislative Assembly and former private secretary of Bukele, Ernesto Castro, received the initiative and said that “the times in which apparently thieves and corrupt people got away well are over.”

- Advertisement -

The official added in a press conference that “this is a message not only for previous governments, but also for those of this government.”

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleAlready 29 opponents detained in Nicaragua as Ortega clears the way to the elections
Next articleGuatemala: Alejandro Giammattei denies having received bribes from Russians
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

Central America is back in the news for the wrong reasons, Costa Rica is once again the exception

QCOSTARICA - Osta Rica has been the epicenter of regional diplomacy...
Read more

Which countries could follow El Salvador by making it legal tender?

Q24N - El Salvador may be the first country to adopt...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

National

Today’s Vehicle Restriction July 26: 1 & 2 CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - Today, Monday, July 26, vehicles with license...
Travel

Americans Will Soon Be Able To Travel To Costa Rica Without Covid Insurance

QCOSTARICA - Americans who have been vaccinated for at...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.