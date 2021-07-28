Guatemala: Alejandro Giammattei denies having received bribes from Russians

Q24N – The president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, defended himself on Tuesday (July 27, 2021) against various recent accusations against him and assured that he has not received bribes from Russian citizens in the Central American country.

“In recent days there have been false comments that border on slander and defamation about the supposed visit I received from Russian citizens who were carriers of money suitcases,” explained the president at a press conference, who said that this version is totally removed from the truth. ”

- Advertisement -

Giammattei added that he presented two “actions” to the Public Ministry to make himself available to the entity in “this case or any other case” in which he is accused.

En los últimos días han habido comentarios falaces y vemos con preocupación la tergiversación de información, afirmando situaciones para dar por sentado cosas que no son ciertas. Presentaremos toda la información que el @MPguatemala considere pertinente para dilucidar la verdad. — Alejandro Giammattei (@DrGiammattei) July 28, 2021

The words of the president are recorded four days after the anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval indicated that he had information and inquiries about the delivery of money to the Government by Russian citizens last April, without elaborating on the matter.

Sandoval made public the theory of bribery to the Giammattei Administration, last Friday, July 23, after being dismissed as head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity by decision of the head of the Public Ministry and attorney general, Consuelo Porras.