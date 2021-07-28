Wednesday 28 July 2021
Guatemala: Alejandro Giammattei denies having received bribes from Russians

"There have been false comments bordering on slander and defamation about the alleged visit I received from Russian citizens who were carrying suitcases of money," said the Guatemalan ruler.

Central AmericaGuatemala
By Q24N
Q24N – The president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, defended himself on Tuesday (July 27, 2021) against various recent accusations against him and assured that he has not received bribes from Russian citizens in the Central American country.

The president of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei. Archive photo

“In recent days there have been false comments that border on slander and defamation about the supposed visit I received from Russian citizens who were carriers of money suitcases,” explained the president at a press conference, who said that this version is totally removed from the truth. ”

Giammattei added that he presented two “actions” to the Public Ministry to make himself available to the entity in “this case or any other case” in which he is accused.

The words of the president are recorded four days after the anti-corruption prosecutor Juan Francisco Sandoval indicated that he had information and inquiries about the delivery of money to the Government by Russian citizens last April, without elaborating on the matter.

Sandoval made public the theory of bribery to the Giammattei Administration, last Friday, July 23, after being dismissed as head of the Special Prosecutor’s Office Against Impunity by decision of the head of the Public Ministry and attorney general, Consuelo Porras.

 

Previous articleEl Salvador: Nayib Bukele proposes that corruption crimes be imprescriptible
Next articlePeru and the wound of forced sterilizations: a “historical debt”
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

