Friday 19 November 2021
type here...
Search

El Salvador removes covid restrictions for travelers entering the country

El Salvador last year imposed a series of health measures for travelers as part of its protocol to contain the advance of covid-19.

Central AmericaEl SalvadorRico's Covid-19 Digest
By Rico
A negative test or vaccination card will no longer be required for travelers entering El Salvador
Paying the bills

Latest

Carlos Alvarado rules out postponing reopening process due to brakes on QR code

QCOSTARICA - The Government rules out postponing the process...
Read more

Global remittances will grow 7.3% this year boosted by Latin America

Q REPORTS (EFE) Global migrant remittances to developing countries...
Read more

El Salvador removes covid restrictions for travelers entering the country

Q24N (EFE) The Directorate of Migration and Foreigners announced...
Read more

Panama on the verge of regulating the law on the legal use of cannabis

Q24N (EFE) Carlos Ossa has been illegally introducing to...
Read more

Food and cosmetic companies will be able to register their products in one day

QCOSTARICA - Thanks to a decree signed this Wednesday,...
Read more

Long lines at San Jose airport at start of high season normal

QCOSTARICA - Year after year it is the same....
Read more

Freedom: Mayors accused of corruption leave jail

QCOSTARICA - The six mayors accused of corruption in...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

Q24N (EFE) The Directorate of Migration and Foreigners announced this Wednesday that El Salvador eliminates the sanitary requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic for the entry of foreigners to the country.

El Salvador last year imposed a series of health measures for travelers as part of its protocol to contain the advance of covid-19.

The new provision, according to information issued in a statement, is based on the new recommendations established by the Ministry of Health and in response to the recommendations issued by the Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) for covid -19.

The note indicates that a negative test or vaccination card will no longer be required for travelers entering the Central American country by air, land or sea.

- Advertisement -

Immigration called on travelers to “continue to voluntarily comply with the corresponding prevention and biosecurity measures, such as vaccination, the use of a mask and hand disinfection.”

It added that, in addition to being able to enter the territory without restrictions, travelers can access the national vaccination system on a voluntary basis, “which” few countries offer their visitors.

El Salvador last year imposed a series of health measures for travelers as part of its protocol to contain the advance of covid-19.

According to the government website, covid19.gob.sv, El Salvador accumulates 118,041 official COVID-19 infections, of which 101,092 have recovered and 13,211 cases are active.

A total 3,738 people have died due to covid-19 in El Salvador.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articlePanama on the verge of regulating the law on the legal use of cannabis
Next articleGlobal remittances will grow 7.3% this year boosted by Latin America
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

El Salvador: Thousands march against President Nayib Bukele

Q24N (DW) Thousands of protesters took to the streets in El...
Read more

El Salvador’s crypto-loving president says the country will build veterinary hospital with Bitcoin profits

Q24N - El Salvador President Nayib Bukele said over the weekend...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Sports

Costa Rica loses to Canada in World Cup qualifier

QCOSTARICA - With Friday's loss to the Canadian men's...
Panama

Panama on the verge of regulating the law on the legal use of cannabis

Q24N (EFE) Carlos Ossa has been illegally introducing to...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.