El Salvador removes covid restrictions for travelers entering the country

Q24N (EFE) The Directorate of Migration and Foreigners announced this Wednesday that El Salvador eliminates the sanitary requirements due to the coronavirus pandemic for the entry of foreigners to the country.

The new provision, according to information issued in a statement, is based on the new recommendations established by the Ministry of Health and in response to the recommendations issued by the Emergency Committee of the World Health Organization (WHO) for covid -19.

The note indicates that a negative test or vaccination card will no longer be required for travelers entering the Central American country by air, land or sea.

Immigration called on travelers to “continue to voluntarily comply with the corresponding prevention and biosecurity measures, such as vaccination, the use of a mask and hand disinfection.”

It added that, in addition to being able to enter the territory without restrictions, travelers can access the national vaccination system on a voluntary basis, “which” few countries offer their visitors.

El Salvador last year imposed a series of health measures for travelers as part of its protocol to contain the advance of covid-19.

According to the government website, covid19.gob.sv, El Salvador accumulates 118,041 official COVID-19 infections, of which 101,092 have recovered and 13,211 cases are active.

A total 3,738 people have died due to covid-19 in El Salvador.

