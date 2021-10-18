Monday 18 October 2021
El Salvador: Thousands march against President Nayib Bukele

Demonstrators in the capital San Salvador rallied against what they say is increasing authoritarianism. President Nayib Bukele has stacked the highest court in his favor and made bitcoin legal tender.

Central AmericaEl Salvador
By Q24N
While grievances against Salvadoran president Nayib Bukele were varied, the united message was one against authoritarianism
Q24N (DW) Thousands of protesters took to the streets in El Salvador’s capital San Salvador Sunday to demonstrate against President Nayib Bukele’s government.

While Bukele was very much the focus of the protests, grievances of those gathered ranged from his effort to supplant the Supreme Court justices with judges more to his liking and the move to make bitcoin legal tender in El Salvador.

Feminist groups, human rights organizations, environmentalists, and opposition political parties were among those who gathered in the capital carrying signs that read, “Bitcoin is fraud,” and, “Democracy is not up for negotiation, it is defended,” along with numerous anti-authoritarian messages.

They also burned an effigy of Bukele near the main square in San Salvador.

El Salvador has used the US dollar as legal currency for two decades, but recently it became the first country in the world to make bitcoin a national currency.

Bukele’s government has said bitcoin could help revitalize El Salvador’s struggling economy and may help the country retain fees that are lost when remittances are sent back to the country.

Remittances from Salvadorans abroad account for more than $400 million (€345 million) or 22% of El Salvador’s GDP.

‘Emperor’ Bukele’s concentration of power criticized

Last month, amid increasing concerns over Bukele’s efforts to consolidate power, he proclaimed himself “emperor” in his Twitter bio. On the social media site, he criticized Sunday’s protests as a failure.

For the first time, Congress is dominated by lawmakers belonging to Bukele’s New Ideas party. In May, they voted in favor of firing judges on the Supreme Court’s constitutional panel and the attorney general. Their replacements were perceived as friendly to Bukele.

The Supreme Court then ruled that Bukele could seek a second conservative term. The maneuvers led to strong criticism from the US and other international rights groups.

What do the protesters say about Bukele?

Ricardo Navarro, head of the environmental NGO Salvadoran Center for Appropriate Technology, told the AFP news agency that Bukele “is already taking us down a cliff with his bad ideas that are already affecting the economy with this bitcoin.”

Rosa Granados, a labor union member, told Reuters news agency, “If he raises his hand, all the deputies approve it and there is no law and no legal process that is respected.”

ar/fb (AFP, Reuters)

Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

