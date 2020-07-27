Monday, 27 July 2020
DONATE
Central AmericaEl Salvador

El Salvador to postpone second phase of economic reopening

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
14
Modified date:

(REUTERS) Salvadoran President Nayib Bukele said on Sunday that he would postpone the second phase of the country’s economic reopening, slated to begin Tuesday, after evaluating inputs from experts and the Salvadoran health ministry.

Just on Saturday, the president had reiterated his intention to move forward with the next stage of restarting the economy.

“After listening to the opinions of experts and above all, the Ministry of Health … I have decided to suspend Phase 2 of the economic reopening,” Bukele wrote in a post on Twitter.

- paying the bills -

Bukele and El Salvador’s congress have clashed over how to manage the pandemic. Lawmakers have so far refused to approve a request from Bukele’s government for new emergency measures to restrict the movement of people.

El Salvador, as today, Monday, July 27, has registered a total of 15,035 coronavirus cases and 408 deaths.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleOver 1,000 restaurants call it a day in Panama
Next articleOrtega says he’s got the virus under control!
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

El Salvador: Hotels at Risk of Bankruptcy

El Salvador Q24N -
Managers of the Salvadoran Association of Small Hotels of El Salvador...
Read more

Los Angeles, El Salvador are mirror images of poverty

The Americas Q Costa Rica -
(QREPORTS) As the signposts we call civilization decrease in frequency, cars...
Read more

MOST READ

Guanacaste

Las musas de la Pampa

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Continuing the Guanacaste Day celebrations, we bring you this beautiful photo by @AdrielRuiz posted by Festivales Folclóricos de Costa Rica.    
Read more
Peru

Peru’s President says Thousands of COVID-19 Victims Left Off Death Tally

VOA NEWS -
(VOA) Peru President Martín Vizcarra says 3,688 people were mistakenly not included in the previously reported death toll of those killed by the novel...
HQ

Missing German woman San Ramón found naked and lifeless

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) This Friday, Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) agents from the Fortuna de San Carlos, Alajuela, found the body of the German woman who...
News

Carlos Alvarado: the President who hides behind his Minister of Health

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Crhoy.com says Costa Rica's President Carlos Alvarado is locked in his own information bubble and does not answer questions from the media if...
Front Page

Why do so many in Costa Rica resist stopping the party?

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Those who have chosen to minimize social contact roll their eyes when they hear or read someone who says "what pandemic?". Those who...
Health

Land borders will not open on August 1

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The land borders with Nicaragua and Panama are not within the border reopening plan scheduled for August 1. Thus, foreign tourists (and residents of...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA