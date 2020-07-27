Monday, 27 July 2020
DONATE
Central AmericaPanama

Over 1,000 restaurants call it a day in Panama

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
13
Modified date:

(NEWSROOM PANAMA) Burdened by fixed costs and a disappearing customer base over 1,000 Panama restaurants have permanently closed their doors leading to 6,000 lost jobs,

Others have created new versions of themselves so as not to disappear as they prepare for the new world of dining out which will likely never be the same with closely packed restaurants and bars.

The sector has registered an 80% drop in sales and the closure of at least 20% nationwide, according to data from the Panama Restaurant Association (Arap).

- paying the bills -

Parallel, with the near-total stoppage of activities and the need to generate income, an independent movement has been created in social networks for the sale of food, which sparked the attention of both consumers and authorities.

“Food preparation that is being done in apartments and in workshops, the public has to be very careful about hygiene. That is a problem that the authorities (the Ministry of Health, the Ministry of Commerce and the General Directorate of Revenue) have to attack, because they are also businesses that do not pay taxes,” said Domingo De Obaldía, president of Arap.

The effects of the health emergency caused the Monthly Index of Economic Activities in April to register a fall of 34.7%, compared to the same period last year, due mainly to the impact in the construction sectors, and hotels and restaurants sectors.

The Arap meets regularly to validate and discuss the measures that its members are taking, to have their security protocols ready to open the day the health authorities give the go-ahead.

Today, Monday, July 27, 2020, Panama reports 60,296 cumulative cases and 1,294deaths by COVID-19 in a population of 4.3 million.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleSharing the road with cyclists
Next articleEl Salvador to postpone second phase of economic reopening
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

MOST READ

Health

Daniel Salas: “We know there is discomfort in merchants, but we have to avoid further contagion”

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The hammer and dance (martillo y la danza) strategy used by the government of Carlos Alvarado has generated discomfort among different productive sectors,...
Read more
Travel

Costa Rican Tourism Board clarifies

Q Costa Rica -
(QCOSTARICA) The Instituto Costarricense de Turismo (ICT) - Tourism Board - clarified the authorization for the arrival of passenger flights to Costa Rica's main...
Health

COVID-19 in Costa Rica: 540 new cases Friday; modified diagnostic guidelines announced

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) Following a record number of 768 new cases of COVID-19 on Thursday, with nine deaths in 24 hours and 290 hospitalized patients, on...
Coronavirus

Can You Get Covid-19 Again? It’s Very Unlikely, Experts Say

Q Costa Rica -
While little is definitively known about the coronavirus, just 7 months into the pandemic, the new virus is behaving like most others, experts said,...
Opinion

Is travel to Costa Rica based on citizenship or destination?

Rico -
Rico's Tico Bull - On Thursday, at the daily noon presser, the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Segura, announced that international air travel will be...
Health

Those who take the COVID-19 test would receive a quarantine order immediately

Rico -
(QCOSTARICA) The Ministry of Health and the Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) are fine-tuning the details to reduce waiting times for the issuance...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA