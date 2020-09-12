Electricity rates drop nationally between 1% and 5% expected in October

(QCOSTARICA) Starting in October, homes and businesses in Costa Rican homes could experience a reduction in their electricity bills.

The Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) announced this Friday, September 11, that it is analyzing a reduction that ranges between 1% and 5%, depending on the electricity distribution company with which the consumer is affiliated.

The drop would come into effect from October.

- paying the bills -

The regulatory body clarified that the reduction is related to the update of the Variable Cost of Generation (CVG), which includes adjustments for the cost of fuels for thermal generation and the effect of imports and exports made in the Regional Electricity Market (MER).

“The proposed reduction is – 9.62% in generation (energy production), which would imply a decrease in the cost of energy that companies buy from the Costa Rican Electricity Institute (ICE). This decrease in the cost of purchasing energy translates into a reduction for the subscribers of each electricity company that varies between 1.22% and 5%,” explained the Regulatory Authority.

The process is in public consultation.

Throughout the year, the residential kilowatt has had an average cost of ¢90.73.

For example, a family with a monthly consumption of 275 kWh that is a client of the Compañía Nacional de Fuerza y ​​Luz (CNFL) – ICE subsidiary – currently pays ¢28,718; With the proposed reduction, the monthly bill would be ¢27, 405, which represents a saving of ¢1,313 colones.

- paying the bills -

The biggest reduction in rates will still be for customers of ICE and the CNFL. Variations in rates by distribution company:

ICE -4.98%

CNFL -4.62%

JASEC -4.64%

ESPH -3.59%

COOPELESCA -4.56%

COOPEGUANACASTE -1.25%

COOPESANTS -1.22%

COOPEALFARO -3.18%

As to business customers, ICE will request a reduction in electricity rates for industry and commerce during this month, according to Irene Cañas, executive president of the ICE in a statement made at the end of August.