Thursday 16 September 2021
Electronic payment in tolls on Ruta 1 will not be automatic

HQInfrastructure
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Electronic payment in toll stations located in Río Segundo and Naranjo on the Ruta 1 will not be automatic, but will involve human manipulation.

Image for illustrative purposes

For months drivers have been anxiously expecting improvements to the two toll stations operated by the Fideicomiso Ruta 1, the Trust that is in charge of improving the road from La Sabana to San Ramon.

Expected was the ability to use an automatic payment such as the Quickpass as it is used on the Ruta 27. However, drivers will be disappointed.

According to the Trust, the payment method at these two tolls will be “Stop and GO”, which implies that the user (driver) will have to make a momentary stop at the toll booth for the collection person to classify, manually, the collection mode: either cash or electronic payment.

Once payment is made, the barrier lifts enabling the passage of the vehicle.

The Trust justifies the collection as the first stage, “given the current characteristics of the toll stations and the capacity of the road in those sectors.”

Uh?

In turn, it announced that existing electronic toll devices on the market (though it did not mention Quickpass directly) will work on both toll stations so for those who have one, no additional expenses should be incurred.

In addition, the electronic payment devices will be operational at the end of this year and not this month as had been anticipated, as the necessary adjustments are made in the existing infrastructure.

The tolls collected on this road are used to cover the expenses and investments associated with the design, construction, equipment, operation, maintenance of this route, that is currently undergoing major improvements to the bridges east and west of the international airport, among other works

