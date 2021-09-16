Legislator Melvin Núñez, who rejected the vaccine, hospitalized

QCOSTARICA – Restauración Nacional party legislator, Melvin Núñez, who vehemently rejected being vaccinated for Covid-19, is hospitalized in Puntarenas. The legislator refused to vaccinate against the COVID-19, questioning the effectiveness of the vaccines.

The information was confirmed by the head of the political party to several media, including La Nación.

Days ago Núñez had manifested in a statement that he was in good health, this after confirming publicly he had tested positive for covid-19.

“My family and I are in good health and in a few days I will be back to continue with my struggles (…) I deeply appreciate the support and prayer messages of it. I am confident in God and I know that he will do with our lives according to his will,” said Núñez, at the time.

In addition, the political party reported on Wednesday that legislator Mileidy Alvarado, who had already received the first dose of the vaccine and waiting on the second, tested positive for covid-19.

Previously other legislators faced infection of SARS COV-1, including Rodolfo Peña of the PUSC, who died as a consequence of the aftermath.

The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS), is currently facing faces a difficult hospital setting, the institution announced having reached the limit in its bedding occupation to provide nominal care for patients, both covid and non-covid.

“We can not look at the look away and assume that the pandemic will not reach us. The reality is that today in hospitals live the pain of many families and the suffering and impotence of our staff as they were begged by fatigue,” said Roman Macaya, executive president of the CCSS.

