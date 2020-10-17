Saturday, 17 October 2020
Enigma persists due to the disappearance of an American in Heredia for 18 days

He got lost with his dog in the mountains of San Rafael, near Braulio Carrillo National Park

Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
QCOSTARICA – An employee saw him leave San Isidro de Heredia in his car on the morning of Sunday, September 27, without imagining that from that day his boss, Albert George Lusk, 67, would disappear.

Albert George Lusk. The OIJ asks to call 800-8000645 or write to WhatsApp 8800-0645 with any information.

This Thursday, the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) redistributed his photo of the American in that could help to know of his whereabouts of the man that, after the searches with rescuers and trained dogs have come up empty.

The only thing that was found was the missing man’s Toyota, parked in front of a cabin on Calle Breña Mora, which borders the Braulio Carrillo National Park, and a kind of cane that may have been used by Lusk on his walk to the bank of the river Turú.

On Breña street, it was not strange for other farmers to see the car parked, since they already knew that the Lusk used to leave it there regularly, to take walks of more than an hour, accompanied by his dog.

Lusk has lived in Costa Rica for ten years, resides in San Isidro and is well known in San Rafael de Heredia, where he regularly went on walks. However, when neigbors saw the car the next day, in the same place, they alerted the authorities.

Lusk’s family visited Costa Rica last week and met with authorities, as well as representatives of the U.S. Embassy.

His ex-wife, his daughter and the latter’s boyfriend came, who even participated in one of the searches. Once they collected the car, they coordinated the care of the property and provided the OIJ with data that can help to elucidate what happened.

They returned to the United States on Saturday with the hope of receiving some good news soon.

Despite this, there are no traces of Lusk and his dog and, and as the days go by, the hope of finding them in good condition fades.

The United States Embassy confirmed the meeting with family members since one of the main objectives of its Consular Section is to assist American citizens, even when they need to coordinate with local authorities.

Therefore, they are currently the liaison between the OIJ and the family, knowing that part of their responsibility is the protection of their citizens abroad.

The OIJ asks to call 800-8000645 or write to WhatsApp 8800-0645 with any information.

