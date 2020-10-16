United announces new connections between Costa Rica, Los Angeles and San Francisco

QCOSTARICA – United Airlines will offer new direct flights to Costa Rica from Los Angeles and San Francisco.

The company confirmed this Friday that on December 19 it will begin operating a flight on Saturdays between Los Angeles (LAX) and the Juan Santamaría International Airport (SJO), then daily from January 5, 2021.

As of January 8, 2021, United will also start 3 weekly flights between Los Angeles (LAX) and the Daniel Oduber International Airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste. And on January 9, 2021, a flight on Saturdays between San Francisco (SFO) and the Liberia.

“In January, United will begin a new direct service between Liberia (Costa Rica) and Los Angeles and San Francisco. New flights are subject to government approval. Tickets will be available for purchase starting Saturday, October 17 on United.com. Tickets for the service from Los Angeles and San Francisco to Costa Rica will be available for purchase on Wednesday, October 21,” the airline detailed through an official statement.

United also has a new non-stop service between Denver (DEN), Colorado) and the SJO starting December 18.

Costa Rica opens air borders to all countries

The announcement coincides with the announcement by Tourism Minister, Gustavo Seguro, that Costa Rica will open its air borders to all countries starting November 1.

Currenly, the country had authorized the entry of foreigners by air are: Japan, Thailand, China, Australia, New Zealand, Uruguay, European Union, United Kingdom, Canada, United States, Mexico and Jamaica; from the US: Maryland, Virginia, District of Columbia (DC), New York, New Jersey, Vermont, Maine, New Hampshire and Connecticut, Pennsylvania, Massachusetts, Colorado, Washington, Oregon, Wyoming, Arizona, New Mexico, Michigan, and Rhode Island, California, and Ohio (the latter two as of October 1) and Texas, Florida and Gerogia starting as of October 15.

