Tuesday, 7 July 2020
Escazú Municipal Police calls on residents to stay at home

Officers of the Escazú Municipal police took to the middle of the street on Monday to call for residents, for their lives and that of others, to leave the party and go home

(QCOSTARICA) It was around 6:00 pm Monday, an hour before the complete vehicular restrictions went into effect and commerce was to shutter, officers from the Municipal Police of Escazú, proceeded to ask the residents this canton to stay at home.

The action was carried out in the vicinity of the Municipal Palace in downtown Escazú, in front of the monument of the heroes of Escazú, explained Freddy Guillén, Chief of the Escazú Municipal Police.

“In a space of no more than 5 minutes, they will cry out to their own and unknown (residents of Escazú and not), to leave the parties, outings, walks and, for their own lives and that of others, to stay at home. #QuédateEnCasa,” emphasized the municipal authorities of the canton.

The activity takes place on the day that Costa Rica surpassed 5,000 confirmed cases of the COVID-19 and 23 deaths.

 

