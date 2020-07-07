Tuesday, 7 July 2020
Ultraviolet radiation index map for Tuesday July 7, 2020

In the Central Valley today, it is recommended to stay out of the sun at noon is at all possible, use sunscreen and don't forget the umbrella in the afternoon

(QCOSTARICA) Although we are in the rainy or “green” season, the sun can be strong and we have to take care of exposure to ultraviolet radiation.

For this, the IMN, Costa Rica’s national weather institute, publishes a UV radiation map and index daily.

Tuesday, July 7, 2020

For Tuesday, July 7, 2020, the IMN has an index of 10 for Guanacaste, 9 for the northern zone, 7 for the central and south Pacific (Puntarenas), 8 for Limon and Hererdia and 12 for the Central Valley (San Jose).

The higher the index, the more protection against UV radiation is recommended. In the case of the Central Valley, for example, the recommendation for today is: extra protection is required, avoid being outside at noon, cover yourself, including a hat and sunscreen.

Oh, and don’t forget the umbrella and galoshes (ask a Canadian what they are), for heavy rains throughout most of the country will be prevalent in the afternoon.

Ultraviolet (UV) is a form of electromagnetic radiation with wavelength from 10 nm (with a corresponding frequency of approximately 30 PHz) to 400 nm (750 THz), shorter than that of visible light but longer than X-rays.

UV radiation is present in sunlight, and constitutes about 10% of the total electromagnetic radiation output from the Sun.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
