Saturday, 12 December 2020
Lighter SideQToonsRedaqted

Even the Casa Presidencial is a victim of AyA billing errors

by Rico
13

The Government of Carlos Alvarado joined the list of those affected by the water bills issued by the Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA).

Like many in Costa Rica, Casa Presidencial has two pending payment sin claim process against the water and sewer utility.

- Advertisement -

Two of the 2020 receipts are pending payment and in the claim process.

The first receipt was billed for almost ¢7 million colones and the second for ¢3 million. Both appear have a status “unpaid claim”, which means that the case is under study.

 

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -
Previous articleA new perspective to the landscape of Costa Rica’s Caribbean paradise
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

AyA Out of Control: Ombudswoman denounces utility

National Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Ombudswoman, Catalina Crespo, denounced that the Instituto...
Read more

AyA billing disaster puts Ticos in trouble

Lighter Side Q Costa Rica -
AyA billing disaster puts Ticos in trouble: utillity does not solve...
Read more

MOST READ

Health

Canadian premier gives emotional virus message

Rico -
QCOSTARICA "If you don't think that COVID's real right now, you're an idiot. You need to understand that we're all in this together. You...
Read more
Health

Year-end parties will be prohibited for the public sector

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - This year the public sector (civil service) will be banned from holding end-of-year parties, the government announced on Tuesday. The measure includes all...
Economy

Moody’s: Costa Rica’s credit profile matches its current rating

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Moody’s credit rating agency issued a statement Tuesday afternoon indicating that Costa Rica's credit profile is consistent with the current rating. "Costa Rica's...
Expat Focus

One is the New Two in Latin America

Q Costa Rica -
FYI. This story is over 4 years old. Expat-Chronicles - In an unprecedented move for my publishing career, I announced my wife was pregnant on this...
National

4 out 10 buildings being built without municipal permits

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Four out of ten (39%) of the constructions being built in Costa Rica, during the first half of this year, lacked permits. This...
Puntarenas

4.6 Quake shakes southern Puntarenas

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - A 4.63 magnitude earthquake shook Puntarenas Monday night, according to the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica (Ovsicori). The tremor occurred at...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.