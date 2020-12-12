Even the Casa Presidencial is a victim of AyA billing errors

The Government of Carlos Alvarado joined the list of those affected by the water bills issued by the Instituto Costarricense de Acueductos y Alcantarillados (AyA).

Like many in Costa Rica, Casa Presidencial has two pending payment sin claim process against the water and sewer utility.

Two of the 2020 receipts are pending payment and in the claim process.

The first receipt was billed for almost ¢7 million colones and the second for ¢3 million. Both appear have a status “unpaid claim”, which means that the case is under study.

