Excessive speeding can land you in jail in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Speeding. We all do it. Some more than others, from a few kilometers over the posted limit to excess that can, in Costa Rica, land you in jail.

According to numbers posted by the Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT), in January, some 400 drivers were caught speeding.

Of those caught speeding:

  • 22 were driving over 120 km/h
  • 82 exceeded the posted speed limit by more than 40 km/h
  • 116 exceeded the posted speed limit by more than 30km/h
  • 8 exceeded the posted speed limit by more than 25 km/h in a school or hospital zone
  • 172 exceeded the posted speed limit by more than 20 km/h. (Note that the traffic law allows driving up to 20 km/h of the posted limit)

The number may not seem high, but lest not forget Costa Rica is a small county, with a small number of drivers and vehicles on the road and even fewer Transito (traffic officials).

The following are the official fines for speeding:

  • ¢62,000 for driving 21-29 km/h over the posted limit
  • ¢124,000 driving over 25 km/h in a school zone with students present
  • ¢124,000 driving 30 to 39 km/h over the posted limit
  • ¢248,000 and accumulation of 4 points driving over 40 km/h of the posted limit
  • ¢368,000 and accumulation of 4 points driving 120 km/h or over
  • Criminal proceedings for driving over 150 km/h

So, slow down, you’ll get there a little later than sooner, but alive.

Also, don’t forget to buckle up!

