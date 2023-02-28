Excessive speeding can land you in jail in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA – Speeding. We all do it. Some more than others, from a few kilometers over the posted limit to excess that can, in Costa Rica, land you in jail.
According to numbers posted by the Ministerio de Obras Publicas y Transportes (MOPT), in January, some 400 drivers were caught speeding.
Of those caught speeding:
- 22 were driving over 120 km/h
- 82 exceeded the posted speed limit by more than 40 km/h
- 116 exceeded the posted speed limit by more than 30km/h
- 8 exceeded the posted speed limit by more than 25 km/h in a school or hospital zone
- 172 exceeded the posted speed limit by more than 20 km/h. (Note that the traffic law allows driving up to 20 km/h of the posted limit)
The number may not seem high, but lest not forget Costa Rica is a small county, with a small number of drivers and vehicles on the road and even fewer Transito (traffic officials).
The following are the official fines for speeding:
- ¢62,000 for driving 21-29 km/h over the posted limit
- ¢124,000 driving over 25 km/h in a school zone with students present
- ¢124,000 driving 30 to 39 km/h over the posted limit
- ¢248,000 and accumulation of 4 points driving over 40 km/h of the posted limit
- ¢368,000 and accumulation of 4 points driving 120 km/h or over
- Criminal proceedings for driving over 150 km/h
So, slow down, you’ll get there a little later than sooner, but alive.
Also, don’t forget to buckle up!