Wednesday 22 December 2021
type here...
Search

Exchange rate rose ¢5.81 in two days

At the banks the exchange ranged, this December 21, between ¢644 and ¢651

EconomyDollar ExchangeRedaqted
By Rico
Tourists exchanging currency at the Juan Santamaría Airport
Paying the bills

Latest

The tuk-tuk provide a solution to transport between beaches and shops in Nosara

QCOSTARICA - Nosara is a town developed between alleys...
Read more

Exchange rate rose ¢5.81 in two days

QCOSTARICA - The average exchange of the U.S. dollar...
Read more

Urgent reforms needed on Costa Rica’s indigenous peoples’ rights, says UN expert

GENEVA - The UN Special Rapporteur on the rights...
Read more

French national lost in the Cerro de la Muerte found alive

QCOSTARICA - This Tuesday work continued to rescue the...
Read more

Covid-19: Contagions rise slightly; hospitalizations and deaths continue to decline

QCOSTARICA - Covid-19 cases rose slightly, but hospitalizations and...
Read more

Three positive cases associated with a child with Omicron

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Health reported Monday that...
Read more

Costa Rica borders hours for the holidays

QCOSTARICA - If you are traveling out of or...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The average exchange of the U.S. dollar in the Monex market, where amounts of US$1,000 and up are traded, has risen, between Monday and Tuesday, ¢5.81 to reach ¢644.76 Monday.

Tourists exchanging currency at the Juan Santamaría Airport

This increase is also reflected at the banks where the sell ranged between ¢644 and ¢651.

The official exchange buy rate set by the Banco Central (Central Bank) to ¢638.13, and the sale price ¢645.49.

- Advertisement -

The rise occurs despite the fact that in the private sector the U.S. currency surplus has increased, which means that this month financial institutions have bought more dollars from the public than they have sold.

On the part of the public sector, the entities buy the currencies they require from the Central Bank and then it replaces them in Monex. On December 20 and 21, the monetary authority bought just US$900,000 in foreign currency in Monex. Last week it bought US$101 million.

What does show a significant reduction are international monetary reserves, which this month have dropped by US$250 million to US$6.53 billion, which may influence expectations.

For Rossy Durán, corporate finance manager at the State bank, the Banco de Costa Rica (BCR), the increase in the exchange rate is typical for the end of the year.

“In general, what can be seen is a greater demand for foreign currency in the Monex wholesale market, which has also translated into a greater requirement for foreign currency by economic agents and customers in general than when seeing the behavior in the market. In general, this is a typical behavior that occurs at the end of each year,” said Durán.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleUrgent reforms needed on Costa Rica’s indigenous peoples’ rights, says UN expert
Next articleThe tuk-tuk provide a solution to transport between beaches and shops in Nosara
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Rising inflation in the US and China puts pressure on prices in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - The rising inflation in the United States and China...
Read more

Exchange rate falls due to greater availability of dollars at the end of the year

QCOSTARICA - In the money market, the greater abundance of dollars...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Health

Health discusses whether third dose against COVID-19 will be mandatory

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, said...
Central America

Deportations to the Northern Triangle of Central America soar by 32.1% in 2021

Q24N (EFE) The accumulated deportations to November to the...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.