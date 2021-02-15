NewsNationalPuntarenas

Expansion of La Angostura will take twelve months

Access to the entrance of the city of Puntarenas will go from 2 to 4 lanes and will have a bicycle lane, sidewalks on the beachside, a promenade, and a panoramic shoulder.

by Rico
20

QCOSTARICA – This Monday, February 15, 2021, President Carlos Alvarado signed into the Ley de Ampliación y Rehabilitación de la RN17 – expansion of Ruta Nacional 17 – approved by the Legislative Assembly.

Ruta Nacional 17 or RN17 is the access road to city of Puntarenas. The public works project is for the La Angostura section, a 3-kilometer strip, that will go from 2 to 4 lanes, will have a bicycle lane, sidewalks on the beachside, and a panoramic shoulder so that vehicles can park and people can enjoy the beach and the promenade, among other aspects.

The expansion will not only allow traffic decongestion but will improve the quality of life of the inhabitants and it will contribute to the economic and tourist reactivation of the Pacific port city

“We can say with absolute certainty that we are just a few days away from starting this project that I personally took on during my visit to Puntarenas in mid-2018. Thanks to the efforts of Don Rodolfo (Mata, the Minister of Obras Publicas y Transportes) and the entire MOPT, we will have not only the simple expansion of a highway, but a comprehensive project that will enhance economic reactivation, employment, entrepreneurship, tourist attraction, road safety, reduction of travel times and beautification of the entrance to the central canton of Puntarenas, the spa par excellence of Costa Ricans, where we build so many childhood memories,” said President Carlos Alvarado.

The project was awarded to the s Hernán Solís SRL and Ingeniería Estrella S.A. consortium that will have 12 months to complete the project.

The investment in the infrastructure is US$6.6 million dollars.

Images from Casa Presidencial

 

