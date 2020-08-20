Expansion of the bridge over the Alajuela river begins

(QQCOSTARICA) This Wednesday, August 19, the order was given for the start of the expansion works of the bridge over the Alajuela river, located east of the tolls on the Autopista General Cañas, near the Juan Santamaría international airport.

The expansion is expected to end the frequent congestion, the “bottleneck” caused by the four-lane (two two-lane bridges) bridge on the six-lane highway.

The cost is US$ 5 million dollars and is part of the first batch of the so-called urgent works (Obis) awarded to the Consortium OBIS Ruta 1 CPC.

The work is expected completed not later than April 21.

Once the work is completed the new 45 meters long structure will be six lanes (three lanes in each direction).

