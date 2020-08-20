Thursday, 20 August 2020
Liberia Airport will receive weekly flights from New Jersey starting in September

(QCOSTARICA) As of September 5, the Daniel Oduber Quirós airport (LIR), in Liberia, Guanacaste, will receive a weekly flight from the Newark (EWR), New Jersey airport.

The Liberia air terminal (LIR), in Guanacaste, implemented prevention protocols that include glass separation at checkpoints. Photo: Coriport

In October, a weekly flight from Toronto (YYZ), in Canada, will also be added.

The announcement by the airport, Coriport, came after the Minister of Tourism, Gustavo Seguro, announced Wednesday the authorization of flights from the United States.

Starting on September 1, residents from six states – New York, New Jersey, Vermont, New Hampshire, Connecticut and Maine – will be able to travel to Costa Rica.

Coriport said that United Airlines and Air Canada have confirmed the first flights.

In the case of United, a weekly flight is scheduled, starting on Saturday, September 5, while Air Canada will arrive on Sunday, October 6.

Coriport confirmed that other flights from Miami (American Airlines), Atlanta (Delta Airlines), and Houston (United Airlines) are still awaiting authorization.

