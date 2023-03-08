Wednesday 8 March 2023
Exporters affirm that Daniel Ortega’s decisions will only increase poverty

Central AmericaNicaraguaReports
By Q24N
Q24N – The measure taken by the government of Daniel Ortega to close 19 business chambers, including the Superior Council of Private Enterprise, will lead to more poverty in Nicaragua, according to the Federation of Chambers and Associations of Exporters of Central America.

Worldwide, the contribution of private sector business chambers to the development of countries is recognized because they are the ones that generate employment as a source of well-being for the population.

“We stand in solidarity with the people of Nicaragua because the decisions of their government will bring less economic development,” says the group’s statement.

Last Monday, the Daniel Ortega regime canceled the legal status of the Higher Council for Private Enterprise (Cosep) and all the chambers that comprised it, in a new offensive against the business sector.

The resolution of Nicaragua’s Ministry of the Interior, published in the official government publication, La Gaceta, argues that the organizations did not complete the registration validation process, in accordance with the provisions of the Law of Reforms and Additions to the General Law of Regulation and Control of Organisms without Profit.

Nicaragua’s La Prensa detailed the list of organizations canceled by the regime through the Ministry’s resolution:

  1. Asociación Consejo Superior de la Empresa Privada (Cosep)
  2. Asociación Nicaragüense de la Industria Textil y de Confección (Anitec)
  3. Cámara de Urbanizadores de Nicaragua (Cadur)
  4. Cámara Nicaragüense de la Construcción (CNC)
  5. Asociación Cámara de la Pesca de Nicaragua (Capenic)
  6. Asociación Nicaragüense de Formuladores de y Distribuidores de Agroquímicos (Anifoda)
  7. Cámara de Microfinanzas (Asomif)
  8. Cámara de Energía de Nicaragua (CEN)
  9. Asociación Unión de Productores Agropecuarios de Nicaragua (Upanic)
  10. Cámara de Comercio y Servicios de Nicaragua (CCSN)
  11. Cámara de Industria de Nicaragua (Cadin)
  12. Asociación de Productores y Exportadores de Nicaragua (Apen)
  13. Asociación Nacional de Avicultores y Productores de Alimentos (Anapa)
  14. Asociación Nicaragüense de Distribuidores de Vehículos Automotores (Andiva)
  15. Asociación Nicaragüense de Distribuidores de Productos Farmacéuticos (Andiprofa)
  16. Cámara Nacional de Turismo de Nicaragua (Canatur)
  17. Cámara de Productores y Procesadores de Palma Africana (Capropalma)
  18. Cámara Minera de Nicaragua (Caminic)
  19. Asociación de Exportadores de Café de Nicaragua (Excan)

Ortega, in power since 2007 and successively re-elected in disputed elections, faces a wave of condemnation from the international community due to his authoritarian drift.

