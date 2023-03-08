Wednesday 8 March 2023
MOPT minister analyzing plan to prevent double RTV inspection for this year

Double inspection affects thousands of vehicle owners

By Rico
QCOSTARICA – Vehicles with extensions for vehicular inspection (RTV) may face a double inspection this year to be able to circulate in 2024. This affects vehicles with license plates ending in 7, that have until this Thursday and 8, 9, and 0 which have until April 9, to be inspected.

If these vehicles did not submit to the inspection last year, mainly due to the incapacity of the new operator, DEKRA, to handle capacity when it was selected to replace the former inspection service company, this year they will face double inspection.

However, MOPT Minister, Luis Amador, has a plan, that if adopted would prevent such a double inspection.

The minister explained that for those vehicles, in particular vehicles with plates ending in 8, 9 and 0 (no time for 7), when they submit to the inspection due before April 9, they would receive a 2024 sticker instead of 2023.

This would help out financially the thousand of drivers caught in the complicated transfer of service operator.

“It is an idea, there is nothing firm, I have to take the proposals to Casa Presidencial to discuss what can be done. It is true that we have an important backlog of vehicles but it must be analyzed,” Amador pointed out.

Previous articleCosta Rica’s “machista culture” does not tolerate electing new woman president
