Tuesday 2 November 2021
type here...
Search

Facebook detects and eliminates thousands of trolls that worked for Daniel Ortega

Central AmericaNicaragua
By Q24N
The “elections” in Nicaragua will be on Sunday, November 7. (Photo by OSWALDO RIVAS / AFP)
Paying the bills

Latest

In these last days of the rainy season, the rains will persist

QCOSTARICA - Due to a series of tropical waves...
Read more

2021 Ferrari with the highest 2022 Marchamo payment; 1975 Toyota the lowest

QCOSTARICA - The registered vehicle with the highest Marchamo...
Read more

Facebook detects and eliminates thousands of trolls that worked for Daniel Ortega

TODAY NICARAGUA – Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced on...
Read more

The inequity of the Marchamo

RICO's DIGEST - Why, if a truck worth ¢70...
Read more

Guanacaste has the highest mortality rate from prostate cancer in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Prostate cancer is among the two main...
Read more

Leverage Trading and Crypto: Regulators Made a Signal

There are several reasons why many people choose to...
Read more

It’s Not Sandinismo, it’s Sadism

TODAY NICARAGUA – The masquerade that will take place...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

TODAY NICARAGUA – Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced on Monday that it eliminated from its networks more than a thousand accounts managed by the Nicaraguan government to manipulate the public debate and attack the opposition, one week before the presidential elections.

The “elections” in Nicaragua will be on Sunday, November 7. (Photo by OSWALDO RIVAS / AFP)

“This was really a cross-government operation, the troll farm consisted of several groups that were run from multiple different government entities at once,” Global Intelligence Leader for Meta Influence Operations, Ben Nimmo, told AFP during a video conference.

- Advertisement -

The social media company said the troll farm – a coordinated effort to manipulate public discourse using fake accounts – was intended to amplify pro-government and anti-opposition content. It said it had been active on its platforms since 2018 and was primarily operated by staff of TELCOR, Nicaragua’s telecoms watchdog, working from the postal service headquarters in the capital city of Managua.

The Supreme Court, which has been an Ortega ally, and the Nicaraguan Social Security Institute also ran smaller clusters of fake accounts, Facebook said.

Facebook said it removed 937 Facebook accounts, 140 pages, 24 groups and 363 Instagram accounts as part of the Nicaraguan network.

“This was one of the most cross-government troll operations we’ve disrupted to date, with multiple state entities participating in this activity at once,” Facebook’s investigators said in their report.
– paying the bills –

Facebook said the operation, operated – according to Meta – by the Nicaraguan government or by the Sandinista National Liberation Front (FSLN), in power since 2007, ran a network of blogs, websites and social media assets across TikTok, Twitter, YouTube and Telegram.

A spokesperson for Alphabet Inc’s Google, which owns YouTube, said the company had terminated 82 YouTube channels and three blogs as part of its ongoing investigation into coordinated influence operations linked to Nicaragua.

Wilber Espinoza sells T-shirts with the face of dictator Daniel Ortega. (Photo by OSWALDO RIVAS / AFP)
- Advertisement -

“These channels had fewer than 1,500 subscribers in total and primarily uploaded spammy content in Spanish about gaming and sports. A small subset uploaded content supportive of President Ortega and the Sandinista party and criticizing the U.S. This campaign was consistent with similar findings reported by Facebook,” they said.

Nicaragua will hold its presidential election on Sunday, November 7, where dictator Daniel Ortega will seek a fourth consecutive term, while some 40 opponents are in prison or under house arrest, including seven of his possible contenders.

Article originally appeared on Today Nicaragua and is republished here with permission.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleThe inequity of the Marchamo
Next article2021 Ferrari with the highest 2022 Marchamo payment; 1975 Toyota the lowest
Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

Related Articles

It’s Not Sandinismo, it’s Sadism

TODAY NICARAGUA – The masquerade that will take place on November...
Read more

Ortega pauses political trials of opponents

TODAY NICARAGUA – The judges in charge of the cases against...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.