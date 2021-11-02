Tuesday 2 November 2021
type here...
Search

2021 Ferrari with the highest 2022 Marchamo payment; 1975 Toyota the lowest

HQNational
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

President Duque: “Colombia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030”

QCOLOMBIA – President Iván Duque, during his participation on...
Read more

In these last days of the rainy season, the rains will persist

QCOSTARICA - Due to a series of tropical waves...
Read more

2021 Ferrari with the highest 2022 Marchamo payment; 1975 Toyota the lowest

QCOSTARICA - The registered vehicle with the highest Marchamo...
Read more

Facebook detects and eliminates thousands of trolls that worked for Daniel Ortega

TODAY NICARAGUA – Meta, Facebook’s parent company, announced on...
Read more

The inequity of the Marchamo

RICO's DIGEST - Why, if a truck worth ¢70...
Read more

Guanacaste has the highest mortality rate from prostate cancer in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - Prostate cancer is among the two main...
Read more

Leverage Trading and Crypto: Regulators Made a Signal

There are several reasons why many people choose to...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The registered vehicle with the highest Marchamo for 2022, according to the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) data published on Monday, November 1, is a 2021 Ferrari.

The owner of this “chuzo” will have to pay more than ¢9 million colones – almost US$14 thousand dollars, according to the BAC dollar exchange converter – to continue driving legally next year, starting on January 1.

2021 Ferrari. Image from Autowise for illustrative purposes only

The owner of a 1975 Toyota will be paying the lowest amount of the 2022 Marchamo, ¢59,958.

- Advertisement -

Read more: The inequity of the Marchamo

And, again according to the INS data, a 1927 Ford is the oldest vehicle, whose owner will have to pay ¢68,297 colones to keep it legal.

On Monday, on the first day of the collection of the 2022 Marchamo, with a reduction due to the veto on Friday by President Carlos Alvarado, a retired bombero (firefighter) was the first of the 1,615,227 Marchamo to be paid, which represents ¢278,854,965,605 colones, of which more than 60% goes to the Treasury for the property tax on vehicles, followed by a percentage to the INS for the mandatory insurance or SOA, then the contribution to the Conavi, outstanding tickets, a few stamps here and there and the Value Added Tax (VAT), more income for the tax department.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleFacebook detects and eliminates thousands of trolls that worked for Daniel Ortega
Next articleIn these last days of the rainy season, the rains will persist
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

President Duque: “Colombia to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 51% by 2030”

QCOLOMBIA – President Iván Duque, during his participation on Monday in...
Read more

In these last days of the rainy season, the rains will persist

QCOSTARICA - Due to a series of tropical waves the rains...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.