2021 Ferrari with the highest 2022 Marchamo payment; 1975 Toyota the lowest

QCOSTARICA – The registered vehicle with the highest Marchamo for 2022, according to the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) data published on Monday, November 1, is a 2021 Ferrari.

The owner of this “chuzo” will have to pay more than ¢9 million colones – almost US$14 thousand dollars, according to the BAC dollar exchange converter – to continue driving legally next year, starting on January 1.

The owner of a 1975 Toyota will be paying the lowest amount of the 2022 Marchamo, ¢59,958.

Read more: The inequity of the Marchamo

And, again according to the INS data, a 1927 Ford is the oldest vehicle, whose owner will have to pay ¢68,297 colones to keep it legal.

On Monday, on the first day of the collection of the 2022 Marchamo, with a reduction due to the veto on Friday by President Carlos Alvarado, a retired bombero (firefighter) was the first of the 1,615,227 Marchamo to be paid, which represents ¢278,854,965,605 colones, of which more than 60% goes to the Treasury for the property tax on vehicles, followed by a percentage to the INS for the mandatory insurance or SOA, then the contribution to the Conavi, outstanding tickets, a few stamps here and there and the Value Added Tax (VAT), more income for the tax department.

