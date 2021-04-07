Wednesday 7 April 2021
type here...
HQNationalSan Jose

Fake massage parlor was used for sexual services in Guadalupe

by Rico
95

HQ – A 42-year-old woman, a Venezuelan national identified by her last name Padilla Mujica, was detained by agents of the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) on suspicion of having an alleged massage parlor in her home, in which rather sexual services were offered.

Since last year the OIJ has been tracking the foreigner in Guadeloupe. Photo: Courtesy OIJ

According to the investigation, the woman lives in Guadalupe de Goicoechea, on the east side of San Jose, and offered her home to other women who worked there apparently performed sexual services, allegedly charging between ¢25,000 and ¢40,000 colones, depending on the type of service.

- Advertisement -

The women had to pay the suspect half.

The investigation, which began at the end of the previous year, after receiving confidential reports, carried out by the Specialized Section on Gender Violence, Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants, determined that there were three rooms in the house equipped to provide sexual services. During the surveillance, they saw many women arrive, who apparently provided sexual services, as well as the men who hired them.

The arrest occurred Monday afternoon, April 5, but was not made public until Tuesday.

While prostitution in Costa Rica not illegal, the use of people of either sex to engage in prostitution (pumping or proxenetismo in Spanish), or to keep them in sexual or labor servitude is punished in our country with prison terms of three to six years.

- Advertisement -

In the middle of last year, two women, known as La Patrona and La Macha, were arrested in San Carlos for pimping through the use of social networks.

 

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica reaches a national vaccination rate of 9.78 per 100 inhabitants
Next articleSuper gasoline costs today ¢700!
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Alleged pimp offered a virtual catalog of women on the Internet

QCOSTARICA - An alleged proxeneta (pimp) was arrested for offering a...
Read more

Woman charged clients ¢35,000 for having sex with young women

QCOSTARICA - A woman, surnamed Castillo Castro, allegedly charged male clients...
Read more

MOST READ

The Best Mobile Solitaire Games Ranked in 2021

News

Costa Rica Opens Land Borders To Tourists Starting Today

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting today, Monday, April 5, Costa Rica's land borders with Nicaragua and Panama will be gradually opened. Tourists who do not require an...
Economic Recovery

Foreign vessels will be able to profit in Costa Rican waters thanks to new law

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Promoting the nautical industry is the objective of the recently signed "Ley de Impulso a las Marinas Turísticas y el Desarrollo Costero”...
Living in Costa Rica

What to know about “border runs” starting from today

Rico -
RICO's TICO BULL - Today, Monday, April 5, Costa Rica opened its land borders with Nicaragua and Panama to tourists, in what both the...
Coronavirus

Pfizer says Covid-19 vaccine protection lasts at least six months, protects against variants

Q Costa Rica -
(CNN)The ongoing Phase 3 clinical trial of Pfizer/BioNTech's coronavirus vaccine confirms its protection lasts at least six months after the second dose, the companies...
Politics

Legislaotr maintains protest in Legislative Assembly to say no to abortion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It's been 12 days already for Nidia Céspedes, independent legislator, taking the floor of the Legislative Assembly in protest against the bill...
Trends

Top 5 Useful Apps To Use When Travelling to Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Traveling to Costa Rica is a great idea if you’re willing to see the Central American country's wonderful national parks. You can enjoy activities...
Nicaragua

“Nicaragua is not a Republic, it is a 16th century monarchy”

Q24N -
TODAY NICARAGUA – If he wins the presidency of Nicaragua, the first international trip that presidential candidate Arturo Cruz would make would be to...
Cartago

Fire consumes part of Turrialba market

Q Costa Rica -
HQ - Two wooden structures in the Turrialba market, in Cartago, raised the alarm Friday afternoon. Firefighters arrived at the scene at 5:43 pm, with...
National

MOPT extends new extensions related to foreigner and national drivers

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - In order to continue ensuring the public interest by assessing the impact that government institutions have experienced as a result of the...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.