Fake massage parlor was used for sexual services in Guadalupe

HQ – A 42-year-old woman, a Venezuelan national identified by her last name Padilla Mujica, was detained by agents of the Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) on suspicion of having an alleged massage parlor in her home, in which rather sexual services were offered.

According to the investigation, the woman lives in Guadalupe de Goicoechea, on the east side of San Jose, and offered her home to other women who worked there apparently performed sexual services, allegedly charging between ¢25,000 and ¢40,000 colones, depending on the type of service.

The women had to pay the suspect half.

The investigation, which began at the end of the previous year, after receiving confidential reports, carried out by the Specialized Section on Gender Violence, Trafficking in Persons and Smuggling of Migrants, determined that there were three rooms in the house equipped to provide sexual services. During the surveillance, they saw many women arrive, who apparently provided sexual services, as well as the men who hired them.

The arrest occurred Monday afternoon, April 5, but was not made public until Tuesday.

While prostitution in Costa Rica not illegal, the use of people of either sex to engage in prostitution (pumping or proxenetismo in Spanish), or to keep them in sexual or labor servitude is punished in our country with prison terms of three to six years.

In the middle of last year, two women, known as La Patrona and La Macha, were arrested in San Carlos for pimping through the use of social networks.