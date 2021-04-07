Wednesday 7 April 2021
Costa Rica reaches a national vaccination rate of 9.78 per 100 inhabitants

CCSS has applied more than half a million vaccines against covid, of which 213,562 people already have their two doses

by Rico
43

QCOSTARICA – The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported on Tuesday night that the vaccination teams have applied a total of 504,930 doses against covid-19 throughout the country.

The priority for vaccination against covid-19 is people over 58 years of age,

Up to April 6, of the total injections applied, 291,368 are first doses, while 213,562 people already have their complete vaccination schedule.

Mario Ruiz Cubillo, medical manager of the CCSS, indicated that 75,424 doses were applied during Semana Santa, that is, about 30,000 more than the institution had originally scheduled for those days.

“The effort made during Semana Santa for the first level of care and all the teams allows us to achieve a significant number of vaccination schedules and effectively accelerate the placement of first doses throughout the country to advance in the coverage of the most vulnerable groups. of the population,” assured Ruiz.

During that week, the health areas developed various tactics to achieve this increase in the number of doses applied.

One of those efforts was the extension of hours between Monday and Wednesday, with extensions until 8 pm.

In addition, 65 health areas from various parts of the country worked on Thursday and Friday.

Ruiz recalled that each vaccine is registered in the various physical and digital systems available to the institution, in such a way that it is possible to even know which vial (frasquito in Spanish) each person was vaccinated with for total control of the process.

Applied doses

According to data from the Integrated Vaccine System (SIVA), 345,140 doses have been applied in the prioritized group of people aged 58 years and over. Of these, 206,630 are first doses and 138,510 to people with complete vaccination schedules.

While in the first prioritized group a total of 159,790 doses have been applied. Of these, 84,738 are first doses and 75,052 second.

The Central Pacific region has a vaccination rate of 12.36 per 100 inhabitants (36,882 doses placed), while the Central-South region has a rate of 11.61 (222,953 doses) and the Chorotega a rate of 9, 69 (45,267 doses).

With these data, Costa Rica reaches a national vaccination application rate of 9.78 per 100 inhabitants.

Dr. Ruiz insisted that the speed of the vaccination process depends on the arrival of doses to the country because, he alleges, the institution “has the human and logistical capacity to increase the number of doses applied in health facilities.”

The hierarch closed with thanks to all the health personnel who worked to achieve the vaccination goal at Easter and also recognized the population that answered the call and attended the appointment in their respective health areas to receive their dose of vaccine.

 

