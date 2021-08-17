Tuesday 17 August 2021
Families breathed a little more normality this Mother’s Day

Consumers had to comply with health protocols, but social distancing was less noticeable in San José. Mother's Day Flower arrangements competed for masks as the most frequently offered items.

National
By Rico
Consumers had to comply with health protocols, but social distancing was less noticeable in downtown San José on Sunday, August 15.
Families breathed a little more normality this Mother's Day

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rican families breathed a little more...
Costa Rica’s transportation is the most polluting in Central America

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's transportation system is the most...
Today’s Vehicle Restriction August 17: Plates ending in “3 & 4” CANNOT circulate

QCOSTARICA - For today, Tuesday, August 17, vehicles with...
Corrutption at the “Muni”: Vice Mayor of San José and 17 officials sanctioned

QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of San José would have...
It’s time for medical cannabis and the hemp industry in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA - After eight months of being stalled -...
QCOSTARICA – Costa Rican families breathed a little more normality this Mother’s Day, Sunday, August 15, when compared to the celebration of 2020.

Mother’s Day 2021. This was the atmosphere around noon, on Avenida 4, in the center of San Jose. Photo: Rafael Pacheco Granados.

With fewer sanitary restrictions, circulation through the center of San José was the usual to pre-pandemic days and, with some exceptions, a significant number of people wore their mask, although with less physical distancing.

Mother’s Day The Grace Florist, in front of the Central Bank, had a good movement during the morning of this Sunday. Photo: Rafael Pacheco Granados.

For this Sunday, August 15, only vehicles with an odd-numbered license plate could circulate, while shops were allowed to open until 10 pm.

In the middle of the Avenida Central or the “Bulevar” a large number of businesses did not open, although informal vendors swapped the usual mask sale of this past year for flower sprigs at ‘a thousand’ (colones) to spur sales.

Mother’s Day Flower arrangements competed for masks as the most frequently offered items. Photo: Rafael Pacheco Granados.

A year ago, shops were only allowed to open until 5 pm in the cantons with the most cases of covid 19; the vehicular restriction was also more severe with the possibility of only driving twice a week.

For Mother’s Day there was less physical distancing in the commercial areas of downtown San Jose. Photo: Rafael Pacheco Granados

For this Mother’s Day, the Cathedral of San José offered a mass, always in compliance with health protocols, but at least the faithful were allowed to enter.

In the cemeteries, the relatives who wanted to visit their deceased mothers had to comply with the sanitary protocol, although they did allow entry.

Only in the case of the Obrero Cemetery in San José, it was not possible to enter due to the two simultaneous funerals, which caused annoyance among those who waited to visit the vaults of their relatives.

Many people were left with the desire to visit the grave of their loved one, in the Obrero Cemetery, because they were denied entry. Photo: Rafael Pacheco Granados

The afternoon rain did not impede circulation through the commercial area of ​​downtown San José either.

This was the atmosphere around noon on Mother’s Day, on Avenida 4. Photo: Rafael Pacheco Granados.

According to estimates by the Costa Rican Chamber of Commerce, sales attributed to the celebration of Mother’s Day this year, would reach ¢35 billion colones, which is a little closer to the ¢38 billion in 2019, before the pandemic.

