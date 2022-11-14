Monday 14 November 2022
Farmers from all over the country will demonstrate this Monday with tractors in the capital

The demonstration is to protest the current difficult economic situation

QCOSTARICA – Drowned by debt and even by the embargo of their lands, a group of farmers from all over the country will demonstrate this Monday in the capital, San Jose, starting at 10 am.

The movement will bring together agricultural producers from Cartago, San Carlos, Alajuela and Guanacaste, who will leave Zapote with tractors to ask the government for solutions to the economic problems that have dragged on for years.

Dario Chinchilla, representative of the farmers of Cartago, explains that the motive for the protest is the current economic situation in the sector, stating that, if necessary, the protest will last for days.

Chinchilla stated that at least 300 people would be joining the movement.

According to the Banco Central de Costa Rica (BCCR) – Central Bank, this year the agricultural sector was one of the most affected by the economic decline.

The agricultural sector also warned that Costa Rica’s intention to join the Pacific Alliance will generate another strong blow to national producers.

 

