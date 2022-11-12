President Chaves asks for maturity

QCOSTARICA – President Rodrigo Chaves responded to the criticism regarding the appointments in Embassies and the draft bill on the issuance of Eurobonds.

The president’s comments follow the accusation by Frente Amplio (FA) legislator, Sofía Guillén, who denounced publicly that a government legislator “offered” her positions in Embassies for her positive vote of approval of the Eurobonds bills.

However, the government adamantly denied this.

- Advertisement -

Given this, the president reconfirmed on Friday that, by law, he is the only one who appoints ambassadors, as they are positions of trust.

The President asked for “maturity”.

The Costa Rican Association of Career Diplomats (ACDC) expressed its concern about the political appointments made by the government in the different Embassies and Consulates and reminded the President of his promise not to make the ‘piñatas políticas’ (political party game).

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter



Telegram

Skype



Tumblr

Reddit



Pocket

LinkedIn



Pinterest

WhatsApp



Facebook



Related