Saturday 12 November 2022
type here...
Search

President Chaves asks for maturity

The president reminded that he is the one who appoints Ambassadors

Front PagePoliticsRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Costa Rica's President, Rodrigo Chaves
Paying the bills

Latest

President Chaves asks for maturity

QCOSTARICA - President Rodrigo Chaves responded to the criticism...
Read more

Flights between Central American could be as low as US$55

QCOSTARICA (EFE) Airlines and economic authorities in the region...
Read more

Europe overwhelmed by strikes and mobilizations due to the increase in the cost of living

Q REPORTS (AFP) Belgium - The sharp drop in...
Read more

40% of the population say they have “persistent symptoms” of Covid-19

QCOSTARICA - 40% of the population in Costa Rica...
Read more

Costa Rica, Panama and Colombia ask for funds to face the migration crisis

QCOSTARICA - Immigration authorities of Costa Rica, Panama and...
Read more

OIJ projects “significant rise” in assaults for the end of the year

QCOSTARICA - The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) -...
Read more

Dollar exchanges touches new low of the year

QCOSTARICA - The dollar exchange hit a new low...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢605.87 Buy

¢615.73 Sell

12 November 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – President Rodrigo Chaves responded to the criticism regarding the appointments in Embassies and the draft bill on the issuance of Eurobonds.

Costa Rica’s President, Rodrigo Chaves

The president’s comments follow the accusation by Frente Amplio (FA) legislator, Sofía Guillén, who denounced publicly that a government legislator “offered” her positions in Embassies for her positive vote of approval of the Eurobonds bills.

However, the government adamantly denied this.

Frente Amplio legislator Sofía Guillén
- Advertisement -

Given this, the president reconfirmed on Friday that, by law, he is the only one who appoints ambassadors, as they are positions of trust.

The President asked for “maturity”.

The Costa Rican Association of Career Diplomats (ACDC) expressed its concern about the political appointments made by the government in the different Embassies and Consulates and reminded the President of his promise not to make the ‘piñatas políticas’ (political party game).

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleFlights between Central American could be as low as US$55
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Government contradicts BCR manager on sale of bank

QCOSTARICA - "This is the right time to do it," is...
Read more

MOPT evaluates breaking Globalavia Ruta 27 contract

QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Obras Públicas y Transportes (MOPT), Luis...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Dollar Exchange

Dollar exchanges touches new low of the year

QCOSTARICA - The dollar exchange hit a new low...
San Jose

OIJ projects “significant rise” in assaults for the end of the year

QCOSTARICA - The Organismo de Investigación Judicial (OIJ) -...
Paying the bills