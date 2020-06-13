Saturday, 13 June 2020
Father sentenced to 108 years prison for abusing and raping daughter

The man waited until everyone was asleep to sexually attack his 11-year-old daughter

The man waited until everyone was asleep to sexually attack his 11-year-old daughter

(QCOSTARICA) A father took advantage of the visitation rights to rape his 11-year-old daughter on 11 separate occasions, For this, the man, identified as Jairo Paisano Rugama, was sentenced to 108 years in prison by the Heredia Criminal Court.

However, he will only serve out the maximum 50 years allowed by Costa Rican law.

 

According to the Prosecutor’s Office, the sexual attacks occurred between August 18, 2018, and March 2019 at the man’s home, located in Heredia.

At that time, the victim’s parents were separated, so it was the girl and her brothers, who visited their father, and when he took advantage of the fact that the other children were asleep to sexually abuse or rape his daughter.

In September of last year, the young girl told her mom what dad was doing to her when she visited.

The woman immediately went to the Prosecutor’s Office to file the complaint.

The accused will remain in preventive detention while the sentence waits out the appeal period process.

Girl tells grandmother that her stepfather raped her

Another man was sentenced to 20 years in prison after he was found guilty of both raping and abusing his eight-year-old stepdaughter.

The sentence was handed down this Thursday by the Grecia Criminal Court, convicting Gilberto Hernández Cerdas, of one count of rape and two counts of sexual abuse.

The attacks occurred between the end of 2018 and the first half of 2019 in the house they shared, in San Antonio de Naranjo, Alajuela, abusing the little girl when she was left alone with him, and as the Prosecutor’s Office found, he also raped her.

After the last sexual assault, the girl told her grandmother what happened, who immediately denounced the subject. Hernández will remain in prison while the sentence is final.

Yet another case

In another case released this week, another man, identified as Juan Carlos Cordero Mora, was sentenced to 15 years in prison for abusing his daughter when she was 8 years old.

The abuse became known when the little girl told the psychologist of an Ebáis (local clinic) about her suffering.

The events occurred between 2012 and 2013 in Valle La Estrella, Limón.

