Friday 12 January 2024
type here...
Search

Faults in Costa Rica Experience Tremors in Response to Distant Earthquakes

Scientists found flurries of seismic activity within weak fault zones in Costa Rica after two giant ruptures elsewhere.

ReportsGlobal Issues
Q Costa Rica
By Q Costa Rica
Paying the bills

Latest

Russian cocaine seizure “strips” Ortega’s “retaining wall”

Q24N (Confidencial) The seizure in Russia of a ton...
Read more

Presidency denies that there are cells organized and controlled by Daniel Ortega in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -- A resounding “no” to the existence of...
Read more

163,000 public servants will receive ‘school bonus’

QCOSTARICA -- Government employees will receive the 'salario escolar'...
Read more

Violence in Ecuador mirrored in countries from Costa Rica to Chile

Q24N (iNews) Ecuador has been plunged into chaos after...
Read more

Faults in Costa Rica Experience Tremors in Response to Distant Earthquakes

QCOSTAIRCA (ESO Science News) Nestled between two oceans and...
Read more

4.92 Quake hits Guanacaste Thursday night

QCOSTARICA -- A 4.92 magniture earthquake occurred early evening...
Read more

Costa Rica named “best place to retire in 2024”

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica has been named the "best...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢516.97 BUY

¢523.15 SELL

12 January 2024 - At The Banks - Source: BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTAIRCA (ESO Science News) Nestled between two oceans and several tectonic plates, Costa Rica is known not only for its natural beauty and biodiversity, but also for its hazardous geology.

A network of seismometers in Costa Rica recorded microseismicity following two large, distant earthquakes. Researchers have installed sensors throughout the country, including in dense forest, as shown here. Credit: Esteban Chaves

Active volcanoes and steady seismic activity are part of residents’ daily lives, along with the occasional devastating earthquake.

New research suggests that Costa Rica’s complex web of seismic faults has weak, potentially unstable zones that can respond to shaking from major earthquakes far away. This process, called dynamic triggering, often arises within geothermal and volcanic sites, but it is less common along continental faults. In the past decade, two major earthquakes have unsettled faults in Costa Rica by way of dynamic triggering, seismologists reported at AGU’s Annual Meeting 2023 in San Francisco.

- Advertisement -

Stresses Far Underground

Costa Rica is a seismically active country. Every decade or so, an event greater than magnitude 7 causes violent shaking and extensive damage. In 2012, the second-largest earthquake in the country’s recorded history struck off the Nicoya Peninsula. The magnitude 7.6 quake caused $45 million in damages. The largest event, a magnitude 7.7 quake in 1991, killed 75 people.

Read more: Is Costa Rica Prepared For A Major Earthquake?

Seismologists have debated whether seismic waves from the world’s biggest earthquakes can set off distant faults where stress has been accumulating. Signs of dynamic triggering have surfaced along Southern California’s San Jacinto Fault Zone and Salton Sea Geothermal Field, among other sites, but hadn’t been detected in Costa Rica.

Seismologist Esteban Chaves of the Volcanological and Seismological Observatory of Costa Rica and undergraduate student Sonia Hajaji of the University of Costa Rica set out to look for that evidence.

They combed through data from a network of seismic stations throughout Costa Rica that were recording before, during, and after the 25 largest earthquakes in the Americas since 2010. They also included the magnitude 7.8 earthquake that struck the Türkiye-Syria border on 6 February 2023 because it was the most recent major event at the time of the analysis.

Read more: Costa Rica trembles about 12 times a day: Ticos scientists will map areas more prone to earthquakes

- Advertisement -

The researchers looked for a sign that seismic activity increased following the distant large earthquakes. “We first have to see the waves of the distant earthquake here in Costa Rica,” Hajaji said. “For it to be dynamic, we need to see that the rate of the seismicity here increases after the arrival of these waves.” Hajaji and Chaves searched for upticks in high-frequency local seismic activity just after the arrival of low-frequency waves from the distant events.

They saw this on two occasions: after a magnitude 7.6 earthquake in 2018 in the Caribbean Sea off the coast of Honduras and after the Türkiye-Syria magnitude 7.8 earthquake.

The spike in microseismic activity after the Honduras earthquake was concentrated in Costa Rica’s northern volcanic regions. After the Türkiye-Syria quake, seismicity peaked along Costa Rica’s Pacific coastal subduction zone—where the 2012 earthquake hit—and at shallow faults in the center of the country.

The team’s dissection of local seismic data to reveal high-frequency waves was novel, said seismologist Joan Gomberg of the U.S. Geological Survey. Gomberg studies dynamic triggering but was not affiliated with the study.

- Advertisement -

“Maybe [dynamic triggering] is more common than we think,” Gomberg said. “If faults are really sensitive, and they’re really sensitive right before they go, it might provide some clue that some areas are ripe for an earthquake.”

The team’s dissection of local seismic data to reveal high-frequency waves was novel, said seismologist Joan Gomberg of the U.S. Geological Survey. Gomberg studies dynamic triggering but was not affiliated with the study.

“Maybe [dynamic triggering] is more common than we think,” Gomberg said. “If faults are really sensitive, and they’re really sensitive right before they go, it might provide some clue that some areas are ripe for an earthquake.”

Which Waves Are at Fault?

The results left Chaves and Hajaji with a burning question: Why had the disastrous Türkiye earthquake triggered a rash of seismic response in Costa Rica, when other large earthquakes much closer had not?

The 2018 and 2023 events had something in common, the team realized. Both were supershear earthquakes—during which a fault rupture propagates faster than the earthquake’s S wave (shear wave). These notable events are similar to a sonic boom and produce particularly strong shaking. Gomberg agreed that correlation merits further exploration of the underlying mechanism behind triggering.

“No one has looked at the effects of supershear ruptures at a distance,” Chaves said. “Do they have more potential to trigger more earthquakes than other events? We don’t know yet.”

Read the original article by Gillian Dohrn at Eos.org

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous article
4.92 Quake hits Guanacaste Thursday night
Next article
Violence in Ecuador mirrored in countries from Costa Rica to Chile
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Violence in Ecuador mirrored in countries from Costa Rica to Chile

Q24N (iNews) Ecuador has been plunged into chaos after gang leaders...
Read more

New York Times includes Costa Rica hiking route among travel destinations in 2024

QCOSTARICA -- Costa Rica is one of the must-see destinations to...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Head.line

OIJ advocates for stricter control of motorcycles to stop homicides

QCOSTARICA -- Of the 907 recorded homicides committed in...
National

FAA orders grounding of Boeing 737 MAX 9 caused adjustments to 16 flights in Costa Rica’s airports

QCOSTARICA -- The order from the U.S. Federal Aviation...
Paying the bills

Discover more from Q COSTA RICA

Subscribe now to keep reading and get access to the full archive.

Continue Reading