4.92 Quake hits Guanacaste Thursday night

QCOSTARICA — A 4.92 magniture earthquake occurred early evening on Thursday, 7:44 pm local time, January 11, southwest of Liberia, in the province of Guanacaste.

The Observatorio Vulcanológico y Sismológico (OVSICORI) reported the quake a 4.92, at a depth of 30.15 km.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported the quake as a 4.3, while the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) listed it as a magnitude 4.7 earthquake.

Towns or cities near the epicenter (latitude: 10.4194, longitude: -85.9886, 17.6 km west ofZapotillal de Santa Cruz de Guanacaste) where the quake might have been felt as very weak shaking include Sardinal, located 20 km from the epicenter, Tamarindo 26 km away, Belen 30 km away, Santa Cruz 41 km away, Liberia 44 km away, Nicoya 60 km away, La Cruz 64 km away, Cañas 81 km away, and also felt in many area of the greater metorpolican area of San José.

