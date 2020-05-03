Sunday, 3 May 2020
HealthCoronavirus

FDA approves experimental drug remdesivir for emergency use – as it happened

Approval comes days after Dr Anthony Fauci expressed cautious optimism about the results of drug trials.

By Q Costa Rica
7
Modified date:

The FDA has approved remdesivir for emergency use on hospitalized coronavirus patients. A drug trial of remdesivir showed a positive effect on coronavirus patients’ recovery time and survival rate.

Dr Anthony Fauci said earlier this week, “The data shows that remdesivir has a clear-cut, significant, positive effect in diminishing the time to recovery. … What it has proven is that a drug can block this virus.”

US regulators have allowed the emergency use of the experimental drug remdesivir, which appears to help some coronavirus patients recover faster. It is the first drug shown to help fight Covid-19, which has killed more than 230,000 people worldwide, The Guardian reports.

- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
- paying the bills -
Previous articleMinister Salas assures that Costa Rica still does not plan to use remdesivir against COVID-19
Q Costa Rica
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Minister Salas assures that Costa Rica still does not plan to use remdesivir against COVID-19

Coronavirus Rico -
The Minister of Health, Dr. Daniel Salas, explained on Saturday that...
Read more

New Commercial Reality (May 1 to May 15)

Health Rico -
Including the respective prevention protocols to avoid the spread of the...
Read more

MOST READ

Cine (Movies)

Ben Affleck & Ana de Armas Make It Instagram Official

Rico -
it's been almost two months since the rumors of the romance between Ben Affleck and Ana de Armas. They are now Instagram official! Along with...
Read more
Business

National Registry invites users to carry out procedures online

Rico -
If in need of a vehicle license plate, property certifications, trademarks, corporate registry and certifications, among other procedures in the National Registry, the institution...
QBriefly

Laura Chinchilla shares her opinion on the coronavirus pandemic

Q Costa Rica -
Various publications have highlighted that countries governed by women have had better responses to the pandemic caused by CONAVID-19. Today, CNN interviewed Costa Rica's only...
News

Is it over? It sure looked like it was in San Jose Friday

Rico -
The streets of downtown San Jose this holiday Friday, May 1, seemed like a victory day, the fight had been won, it is over,...
QBriefly

Costa Rica moving towards implementation of the Electronic Payment System for Public Transportation.

Q Costa Rica -
The Government, through the inter-institutional coordination of the Central Bank of Costa Rica (BCCR), Ministry of Public Works and Transport (MOPT), Costa Rican Institute...
National

Labor Day, May 1: A national holiday in Costa Rica

Rico -
Labor Day or International Workers Day is celebrated annually on 1 May in Costa Rica, Latin America and around the world. It is a...

Let's Keep This Going!

To be updated with all the latest news and information about Costa Rica and Latin America.

Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA