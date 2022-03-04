Friday 4 March 2022
February was the month with the most road deaths in the last 20 years

Authorities ask for more responsibility on the road

NationalNews
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The month of February closed with 45 road deaths, the highest number of deaths per month since 2001 when 51 fatalities were recorded.

February 2022 in the deadliest in the last 21 years. On average, 1.6 deaths per day were recorded

For the Policia de Transito (Traffic Police), these figures are of great concern. It’s been more than 20 years since more than 45 deaths on the road had never been reported for three consecutive months.

Alberto Barquero, director of the Traffic Police, referring to the statistics on road fatalities in the first two months of this year, pointed out that speed abuse (nine), lane invasion (eight) and recklessness (six) are the main risk factors in road fatalities.

Of the 45 deaths, more than half, 24, involved a motorcycle, an average that is similar to that of 2021.

According to traffic reports, most people (15 in total) died between midnight and 6 in the morning, with 15 cases, despite the vehicular restrictions between midnight and 5 am.

“Not only do we have data that has not seen for two decades, for a month of February, but, precisely, we also add for the first time, since the period 2000-2001, three months in a row with 45 or more deaths, because in December 50 people lost their lives, in January 56 and now 45. These are figures as unusual as they are unfortunate,” said Alberto Barquero.

When comparing the first two months of the year with those of 2021, the figures are also alarming. Between January and February there were 101 deaths due to traffic accidents, while that same period last year there were 71 which represents an increase of 42% and 3 deaths every 48 hours, on average.

Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.









