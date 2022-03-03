Two Central America countries to stop requesting Covid-19 tests

Q24N – El Salvador and Panama are the two Central American countries that will no longer require negative Covid-19 tests or medical insurance as an entry requirement.

However, in Panama the measure will only apply to the vaccinated. Since February 16, 2022, only unvaccinated tourists and those with less than two doses (Panama considers threes doses for full vaccination) will have to present a negative PCR or antigen test as a requirement for entry into Panama.

The decree by Panamanian president Laurentino Cortizo states that “the traveler must digitally register proof of vaccination prior to travel or physically present the vaccination card at the port of entry to the country”.

In the case of those who do not have at least two doses and the unvaccinated, they must present a negative test 72 hours prior to travel or can be tested (at their own expense) at the port of entry.

El Salvador stopped requesting negative Covid-19 tests and vaccination cards since November 17, 2021, according to information from the country’s immigration service website.

El Salvador also opened the doors to vaccination tourism with which foreigners could travel to get immunized for free.

“We are a country of open doors to all foreigners, in addition to being able to enter our territory without restrictions, they are reminded that they can access the national vaccination system on a voluntary basis, a convenience that few countries can provide to their visitors,” according to Nayib Bukele’s Government.

Around Central America

Costa Rica. In Costa Rica, on March 1, it eliminated the requirement of a Health Pass for Costa Ricans, and starting April 1, the country will eliminate the need to fill out a Health Pass for all travelers and the need for the unvaccinated to purchase covid-travel insurance.

Also, on April 1, the country will eliminate the use of the QR code to verify vaccination.

Honduras. Honduras has eliminated the negative covid-19 test for the vaccinated. Travelers who cannot provide covid-19 vaccination must have a negative covid-19 test taken at most 72 hours before arrival. Tests accepted are antigen, ELISA and PCR.

A completed “immigration pre-check” must be submitted before departure at https://prechequeo.inm.gob.hn or upon arrival

Guatemala. Effective January 10, 2022, the Government of Guatemala announced new entry requirements for travelers who are neither Guatemalan citizens nor Guatemalan residents, will be required to present both of the following:

For all travelers aged 12 and over: Evidence of receiving a complete two dose COVID-19 vaccination course (or one dose for Johnson & Johnson), with the final dose being administered at least two weeks before beginning your trip to Guatemala;and

For all travelers aged 10 and over proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test from a certified lab conducted no more than three (3) days prior to check in at the airport or arrival at the land border.

Guatemalan citizens, Guatemalan residents, and diplomats accredited in Guatemala will be required to present either of the following:

For all travelers aged 12 and over: Evidence of receiving a complete two dose COVID-19 vaccination course (or one dose for Johnson & Johnson), with the final dose being administered at least two weeks before beginning your trip to Guatemala; or

For all travelers aged 10 and over: Proof of a negative COVID-19 PCR or antigen test from a certified lab conducted no more than three (3) days prior to check in at the airport or arrival at the land border.

Nicaragua. To enter Nicaragua, citizens and foreigners must present a negative COVID-PCR test taken a maximum of 72 hours prior to entry. For citizens arriving from Asia, Africa, and Oceania, the test must be taken a maximum of 96 hours prior to their arrival in Nicaragua.

The testing requirement is both at land borders and airports. And although airports in Nicaragua have reopened, flights to and from the country are currently limited. And the few flights that operate are very expensive.

People who wish to visit Nicaragua, entering by air or land, no less than 36 hours before your flight, you must enter the following form and fill out the requested personal data.

must fill out an online form or download and complete it, which is issued by the Ministry of the Interior to provide an agile, orderly and safe application to enter the country.

A note travelers, it is recommended to visit the IATA COVID-19 Travel Regulations Map for the latest travel requirements around the world.

