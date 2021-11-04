Thursday 4 November 2021
Femicides drop in Mexico

Central AmericaMexico
By Q24N
Femicides drop in Mexico

Q24N – Femicides in Mexico dropped 63% n September compared to August, the month with the fewest cases in the administration of Andres Manuel Lopez Obrador, Secretary of Security Rosa Icela Rodriguez announced on Wednesday.

At a presidential press conference, the first one after the long four-day break for the Day of the Dead, the official provided a comprehensive report on general violence in the country and especially gender crimes.

She reported that family violence decreased 12.9% in September compared to the historical maximum in May, 2021, and there was a 28.7% increase regarding rapes compared to last year.

She added that, in September, femicides (feminicidios in Spanish), family violence and human trafficking were crimes that decreased.

The official also stressed that, among the 50 priority municipalities regarding security care, Tijuana, Ciudad Juarez, Culiacan and Guadalajara are the ones ranked in the first ten positions due to malicious homicides of women and femicides.

Regarding human trafficking, Rodriguez Velazquez said there was a 7.0% decrease in September compared to August.

The secretary of security also said that so far this 1,277 investigations for violation, an alarming figure, were open.

Q24N
Q24N is an aggregator of news for Latin America. Reports from Mexico to the tip of Chile and Caribbean are sourced for our readers to find all their Latin America news in one place.

