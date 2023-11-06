Finally, you can now pay your Marchamo

QCOSTARICA – On Saturday, November 3, in the afternoon, the Instituto Nacional de Seguros (INS) enabled, for good, the payment of the 2024 Marchamo (circulation permit).

After a rocky start, owners of 1,706,625 vehicles can finally pay the circulation rights for the coming year.

- Advertisement -

The delay in this year’s collection of the Marchamo was two-fold: one, the INS had to scurry to re-submit the obligatory insurance request after it was rejected by the insurance superintendence, the Sugese; and then the problems with the systems of the INS and Ministerio de Hacienda (Ministry of Finance) computers not talking to each other properly, resulting in an error in the property tax calculations, representing almost 70% of the total cost of the Marchamo.

Following an exhaustive review to guarantee vehicle owners the quality of the information, on Saturday morning, a team from the Ministry of Finance entered the insurer’s headquarters to review the tax calculations charged and certify the information.

By late afternoon, way past the noon deadline the INS had posted, the verification and payment system on the INS website was available to the public.

Inconsistencies

The analyses by both INS and Ministry of Finance tech teams revealed that a total of 39,000 vehicles had inconsistencies with the amount of the property tax calculations, for which it indicated a zero amount to pay.

However, there is the possibility, that neither the INS nor the Ministry of Finance can say with certainty that there weren’t other inconsistencies, that is errors in the amount to pay.

In total, some 1,100 people were able to pay their 2024 Marchamo in between the systems on/off times.

- Advertisement -

What will happen to those?

The Ministry of Finance is looking into each situation to figure out how much should be charged. Until they figure this out, the plates won’t be able to be put in systems and the owners won’t be able to check up on them.

If an incorrect amount was paid, the Ministry of Finance will let the owners know so that they can fix it.

In Costa Rica, it is advised to never pay anything ahead of time as this is the perfect example of why.

- Advertisement -

Where to consult?

To find out the amount to pay for the 2024 Marchamo, owners can enter the INS website – marchamo.ins-cr.com, or send a WhatsApp message to 2287-6100, or text message (for Kölbi customers) to 1467 with the word “marchamo”, followed by the license plate number, or by calling the toll-free line 800-MARCHAMO.

The 2024 Marchamo is due payable by not later than December 31, after which drivers of vehicles without the 2024 sticker (paid Marchamo) are exposed to a traffic fine of some ¢56,000 colones (and costs) and the possible confiscation of the vehicle.

Share this: Share

Print

Twitter

Telegram

Tumblr

Reddit

Pocket

LinkedIn

Pinterest

Mastodon

WhatsApp

Email

Facebook



Like this: Like Loading...

Related