Sunday 20 February 2022
type here...
Search

Fines for driving and using a cell phone inceased 102%

NationalRedaqted
By Rico
Young woman holding mobile phone while driving car. Female driver hand on steering wheel and checking out her smartphone in moving vehicle. Do not text and drive concept. Close up.
Paying the bills

Latest

Fines for driving and using a cell phone inceased 102%

QCOSTARICA - In January 2022 alone, the Policia de...
Read more

Fixing sidewalks throughout the country remains adrift due to legal vacuum

QCOSTARICA - Many sidewalks, where there are, across the...
Read more

5 Reasons Why You Should Use CBD and Hemp Creams

Hemp creams have been some of the most talked-about...
Read more

Brisa Hennessy is a World Tour event champion and is number one in the world

QCOSTARICA - For the first time, a Costa Rican...
Read more

Bars and restaurants project that sales will increase to 90% when the vehicle restriction is eliminated

QCOSTARICA - The bar and restaurant sector foresees a...
Read more

Contagion rate continues to decline

QCOSTARICA - The rate of contagion continues with its...
Read more

What Is CBD Salve? And How to Use It

CBD salves are becoming increasingly popular and are a...
Read more
Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – In January 2022 alone, the Policia de Transito (traffic police) issued 509 tickets to drivers “carrying out an activity other than driving” while driving the vehicle, the most common is the use of the cell phone, without the hands-free device.

Nothing changed, other than the cost of the fine, for in January the fine increased 102%. The fine now is ¢113,000 (about US$180 dollars at the current exchange rate).

- Advertisement -

According to authorities, this behavior, and doing anything else while driving, is considered very dangerous because it distracts the attention of the person behind the wheel.

“We must understand that there are many factors and variables a play on the roads, while we drive. There are pedestrians, other vehicles, pets, obstacles, potholes, so the least a person should do when driving is to concentrate on that (driving); Carrying a pet on your lap and paying attention to your cell phone, your tablet, a book, the drawing your child made, are distractions that create danger on the road for those who drive as well as for those other road actors,” explained German Marín, Director of the Policia de Transito.

The ban on the use of a cellular phone while driving is not just for conversation or texting, but also for drivers using their phones to take photos or videos, scroll through playlists or play games while driving.

According to the Insurance Institute for Highway Safety (IIHS), using a cellphone while driving increases crash risk. The IIHS, an independent, nonprofit scientific and educational organization in the U.S. say that researchers have consistently linked texting or otherwise manipulating a cellphone to increased risk. Some studies, but not all, have found that talking on a cellphone also increases crash risk.

 

 

- Advertisement -

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleFixing sidewalks throughout the country remains adrift due to legal vacuum
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Little known traffic rules that will cost you

QCOSTARICA - There are traffic rules in the Ley de Transito...
Read more

Remember vehicle restriction begin at 9 pm today, Tuesday, April 27

QCOSTARICA - As of today, Tuesday, April 27, and until Sunday,...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Latin America

Afro-descendants in Costa Rica: A Movement for Justice & Equity

Q REPORTS (IPS) - Jan André is a cheerful...
Trends

How to Make a Stub Check Online for Your Employees 

If you own or work for a business, chances...
Paying the bills

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.