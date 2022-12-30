Fines for not paying the Marchamo apply as of this Sunday

QCOSTARICA – For all intents and purposes, today, December 30, is the last day to pay the 2023 Marchamo without fines and accruing interest come Sunday, January 1.

Yes, December 31 is the last day to day, but I believe it will be difficult to find a financial institution or INS office open on Saturday. And if open, without very, very long lines, given that there are still more than 500,000 vehicles whose owners have to pay.

So, what if you decide to hold off a few more days, say like take care of the Marchamo on Tuesday?

Come Sunday, driving without the Marchamo, if stopped by a Transito (Traffic Official), not only will you face a fine, but may experience first hand having your car towed and/or license plates confiscated.

The former is simply paying the fine, the latter, however, is much more complicated and time-consuming.

For starters, the seized vehicle or license plates will be sent to the regional office where the infraction occurred. That entails a return visit to the area where you were picked off to arrange for your vehicle’s return, that is after paying ALL the outstanding fines against the vehicle and that you, the person driving the vehicle, is the registered owner.

You can have the license plates sent to the Cosevi office closest to you, but that will take time. Meanwhile, your vehicle without license plates is parked.

If you are not driving the vehicle after December 31, no big deal, you say.

Yes, in that case, you aren’t at risk of getting a traffic ticket and the seizure experience, but not paying the Marchamo by December 31, will cost an additional 10% of the Marchamo for each month or part thereof of late payment.

