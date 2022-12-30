Friday 30 December 2022
type here...
Search

Fines for not paying the Marchamo apply as of this Sunday

NationalRedaqted
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

2022 closes with the most atypical behavior of dollar exchange in recent years

QCOSTARICA - The war between Ukraine and Russia, the...
Read more

8 Ways to Improve Your Grades in College

College is not always the walk in the park...
Read more

7 Tips for Acing Your Next Essay

Writing essays can be a daunting task, especially when...
Read more

Fines for not paying the Marchamo apply as of this Sunday

QCOSTARICA - For all intents and purposes, today, December...
Read more

Health recommends the use of a mask

QCOSTARICA - Costa Rica's Ministry of Health has issued...
Read more

Is Monday, January 2, 2023, a holiday in Costa Rica?

QCOSTARICA -  The obligatory pay holiday, January 1, falls...
Read more

Latin America, the most violent region for children, outside of wars

Q REPORTS (EFE) Latin America and the Caribbean is...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢594.17 Buy

¢601.99 Sell

30 December 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – For all intents and purposes, today, December 30, is the last day to pay the 2023 Marchamo without fines and accruing interest come Sunday, January 1.

Not having the sticker starting Sunday, January 1, can be costly

Yes, December 31 is the last day to day, but I believe it will be difficult to find a financial institution or INS office open on Saturday. And if open, without very, very long lines, given that there are still more than 500,000 vehicles whose owners have to pay.

So, what if you decide to hold off a few more days, say like take care of the Marchamo on Tuesday?

- Advertisement -

Come Sunday, driving without the Marchamo, if stopped by a Transito (Traffic Official), not only will you face a fine, but may experience first hand having your car towed and/or license plates confiscated.

The former is simply paying the fine, the latter, however, is much more complicated and time-consuming.

For starters, the seized vehicle or license plates will be sent to the regional office where the infraction occurred. That entails a return visit to the area where you were picked off to arrange for your vehicle’s return, that is after paying ALL the outstanding fines against the vehicle and that you, the person driving the vehicle, is the registered owner.

You can have the license plates sent to the Cosevi office closest to you, but that will take time. Meanwhile, your vehicle without license plates is parked.

If you are not driving the vehicle after December 31, no big deal, you say.

Yes, in that case, you aren’t at risk of getting a traffic ticket and the seizure experience, but not paying the Marchamo by December 31, will cost an additional 10% of the Marchamo for each month or part thereof of late payment.

- Advertisement -

 

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleHealth recommends the use of a mask
Next article7 Tips for Acing Your Next Essay
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Vehicle restriction of San Jose will not apply between December 23 and January 8

QCOSTARICA - The vehicle restriction by license plate number in the...
Read more

Refund on Marchamo for early payers announced

QCOSTARICA - Paid your Marchamo in November? If you are among...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Paying the bills