Wednesday 28 December 2022
Health recommends the use of a mask

Ministry of Health also recommend avoiding going out with symptoms due to the increase in Covid-19 cases

Health
By Rico
Dollar Exchange

¢582.23 Buy

¢590.16 Sell

28 December 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica’s Ministry of Health has issued a recommendation, as a preventive measure against the spread of this disease, the use of masks in closed or crowded spaces, and avoiding going out in case of symptoms.

This is not a directive of the obligatory use of the mask, as many have been commenting on social networks.

The reason for the call for prevention is based on an increase of covid-19 cases in the latest cut, for the week from December 11 to 17, when a total of 5,190 new cases were reported. This represents an increase of 1,206 cases compared to the previous week.

Not only have cases increased, but also deaths related to covid-19 doubled, with 13 deaths reported, an average of two deaths per day, for the December 11 to 17 week.

Dr. Melissa Ramírez, Director General of Health, emphasized the importance of measurements that, in addition to the wearing of a mask, we regularly wash and sanitize our hands frequently.

 

