Fire consumes part of Turrialba market

HQ – Two wooden structures in the Turrialba market, in Cartago, raised the alarm Friday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 5:43 pm, with the urgency of preventing the fire from spreading to nearby businesses, located in the center of the Cartago.

As the firefighters tried to control the fire, the owners of the premises ran desperately to remove their goods and belongings before they were consumed by the flames.

Units from three fire stations worked the emergency. An hour and 12 minutes later, the fire was under control.

According to the authorities, the fire spread over 50% of the structure and work is still being done to determine how many places were affected by the flames. The private property belongs to a Turrialba family.

Authorities are still investigating how the fire started.