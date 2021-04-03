Saturday 3 April 2021
type here...
NationalCartagoHQTurrialba

Fire consumes part of Turrialba market

Fire consumed 50% of a 1,000 square meter structure; Firefighters controlled the emergency.

by Q Costa Rica
35

HQ – Two wooden structures in the Turrialba market, in Cartago, raised the alarm Friday afternoon.

Firefighters arrived at the scene at 5:43 pm, with the urgency of preventing the fire from spreading to nearby businesses, located in the center of the Cartago.

- Advertisement -

As the firefighters tried to control the fire, the owners of the premises ran desperately to remove their goods and belongings before they were consumed by the flames.

Firefighters managed to control the fire after just over an hour of work. Photo: Courtesy of Firefighters of Costa Rica.

Units from three fire stations worked the emergency. An hour and 12 minutes later, the fire was under control.

According to the authorities, the fire spread over 50% of the structure and work is still being done to determine how many places were affected by the flames. The private property belongs to a Turrialba family.

- Advertisement -

Authorities are still investigating how the fire started.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCrocodile rescued from community where ‘lagarteada’ was celebrated every Good Friday
Next articleLegislaotr maintains protest in Legislative Assembly to say no to abortion
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

ESPH charges the family for electricity for January and February even though fire destroyed their home in December

QCOSTARICA - Despite losing their home entirely in December, a Heredia...
Read more

Cold push hits the Caribbean hard: leaves a death and floods

QCOSTARICA - Cold push number 14 hit Costa Rica's Caribbean hard,...
Read more

MOST READ

Faced with survival: taxis and app drivers vying for an increasingly unprofitable service

Infrastructure

Ruta 27 will be ‘reversible’ on Saturday and Sunday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ruta 27 that connects San José with Puerto Caldera will have traffic flowing towards San Jose from the Pozon to Cuidad...
Latin America

Latin America exceeds 25 million infections in unstoppable advance virus

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - Latin America surpassed 25 million infections of covid-19 this Friday amid an alarming advance of the pandemic that forces to increase...
Photos of Costa Rica

Arenal Volcano at sunrise

Q Costa Rica -
Sometimes Mother Nature rewards us with unique moments and wonderful scenes ...  Arenal Volcano, Costa Rica, at sunrise. Photo by Joaquin Murillo Photography.
Health

75,000 vaccinations this coming week seems a lot

Rico -
RICO's COVID DIGEST - On Friday, after a lot of backlash from the public and the country's legislators, President Carlos Alvarado personally announced that...
News

Gas hike could be at the pumps this week

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - As we reported last week, the Regulating Authority on Public Services (ARESEP) approved a whopping hike in gasoline prices, as requested by...
Health

Pfizer has delivered 25% of the covid-19 vaccines purchased by the country

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Including the latest batch of vaccines against covid-19 landed this Tuesday night, March 30, at the Juan Santamaría airport, with a total...
Pura Vida

Dino on the loose in San Jose!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A T-Rex escaped from Dino Park, in Upala, to be seen on the streets of San José. We're not talking about a...
Health

Seniors generate long lines to get vaccinated (without an appointment) at the Tibás clinic

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Without an appointment or arriving ahead of time or after their scheduled vaccination against covid-19 caused long lines at the Clodomiro Picado...
Politics

Legislaotr maintains protest in Legislative Assembly to say no to abortion

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - It's been 12 days already for Nidia Céspedes, independent legislator, taking the floor of the Legislative Assembly in protest against the bill...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.