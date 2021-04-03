Saturday 3 April 2021
Legislaotr maintains protest in Legislative Assembly to say no to abortion

QCOSTARICA – It’s been 12 days already for Nidia Céspedes, independent legislator, taking the floor of the Legislative Assembly in protest against the bill that aims to allow abortion in the country.

With a mat, pillows, blankets, and barefoot is how the independent legislator, Nidia Cespedes continues her vigil in the Legisative floor, despite the fact that fellow legislators will not return to their seats until April 5

The legislator first took the assembly floor on March 22. She survived attempts by the Legislature’s administration to force her out, but she stood firm, even during the past week or so, in the middle of an empty Assembly that is recessed for the Semana Santa holiday.

Céspedes stands firm in her beliefs despite that legislators are not discussing any bill related to abortion, since their attention is focused on the public employment law.

On Thursday, the legislator’s press officer, Rónald Álvarez, said that a decision to end it or continue may come on Monday when she will evaluate her actions of the past two weeks.

Sources, however, tell the Q the legislator will most likely remain in protest indefinitely, assuring that she will continue to defend the rights of the unborn.

“We need to wake up, we need to see reality, in Costa Rica a free, legal, and gratuitous abortion bill is being developed. It is necessary to know that this project is disastrous for the unborn,” said Cespedes in a video shared by her advisers.

 

