Fire devours plastics warehouse in Alajuela

QCOSTARICA – A large fire in a plastics warehouse in Alajuela has firefighters working since the early hours of this Thursday, April 8.

The alarm was raised at 3:45 in the morning, in the Zona Franca Bes (Bes Free Zone), in El Coyol de Alajuela.

Workers apparently heard an explosion and barely had time to get out.

No one was reported injured.

Units from seven firehouses were called into the fire that was under control by 6:05 am, however, work continues in extinguishing the fire completely due to the large amount of flammable materials in the factory.

It is a warehouse that stores plastic and polystyrene material, the affected area some 6,000 square meters (65,000 square feet).

Luis Salas, operational director of the Bomberos (Fire Department) said that it will take them two days to put out the fire completely.

This is the largest fire of the year.