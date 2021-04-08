Thursday 8 April 2021
type here...
NationalAlajuelaHQ

Fire devours plastics warehouse in Alajuela

by Rico
52

QCOSTARICA – A large fire in a plastics warehouse in Alajuela has firefighters working since the early hours of this Thursday, April 8.

The alarm was raised at 3:45 in the morning, in the Zona Franca Bes (Bes Free Zone), in El Coyol de Alajuela.

- Advertisement -

Workers apparently heard an explosion and barely had time to get out.

No one was reported injured.

Units from seven firehouses were called into the fire that was under control by 6:05 am, however, work continues in extinguishing the fire completely due to the large amount of flammable materials in the factory.

It is a warehouse that stores plastic and polystyrene material, the affected area some 6,000 square meters (65,000 square feet).

- Advertisement -

Luis Salas, operational director of the Bomberos (Fire Department)  said that it will take them two days to put out the fire completely.

This is the largest fire of the year.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleBrazilian variant of coronavirus detected in Costa Rica
Next articleIt wasn’t me… it was the Aresep.
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

April 11 Holiday WILL NOT Move To Monday

PURA VIDA - The Ministry of Labor  (Ministerio de Trabajo) reported...
Read more

Viatris, a world leader in the manufacture of generic drugs, opens operations in Costa Rica

QCOSTARICA -Viatris, one of the largest generic drug manufacturers in the...
Read more

MOST READ

Ruta 27: No one hurt after car falls off bridge lands on road below

Santa Cruz

Crocodile rescued from community where ‘lagarteada’ was celebrated every Good Friday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Until 2018, the community of Ortega de Bolsón, in Santa Cruz, Guanacaste, the 200-year-old tradition of the "lagarteada", that consists of the...
Pura Vida

Dino on the loose in San Jose!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A T-Rex escaped from Dino Park, in Upala, to be seen on the streets of San José. We're not talking about a...
Latin America

Cross-Border Investigation: Tracking the Covid-19 Money

Q Costa Rica -
Q REPORTS - Central American governments allocated millions of dollars to attend the pandemic. In what and to whom did the money go? This is...
Trends

Differio Men’s Swimwear Brings Latin Beach Flavor to USA

Carter Maddox -
TRENDS - Latin America is a tropical hotspot for not only the most beautiful beaches, but also some of the boldest swimwear for men....
Farandula

Ex model got tough with follower who wanted to know if she is an escort

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Former model and television presenter Pamela Méndez was clear and direct to a follower who asked her if she was a...
Redaqted

More airlines and flights predict a rebound in tourism for the second semester

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The arrival of more airlines to Costa Rica, the opening of new routes and frequencies and the reactivation of airlines that paralyzed...
News

Costa Rica Opens Land Borders To Tourists Starting Today

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Starting today, Monday, April 5, Costa Rica's land borders with Nicaragua and Panama will be gradually opened. Tourists who do not require an...
Vaccine

Costa Rica reaches a national vaccination rate of 9.78 per 100 inhabitants

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) reported on Tuesday night that the vaccination teams have applied a total of 504,930 doses...
Trends

The Best Mobile Solitaire Games Ranked in 2021

Carter Maddox -
Solitaire is simply the game you need to try in a lifetime. Some people say it’s for narcissists; others say that it’s for depressed...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.