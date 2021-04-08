Thursday 8 April 2021
type here...
Lighter SideQToons

It wasn’t me… it was the Aresep.

by Q Costa Rica
24

The RECOPE, the Costa Rican refinery that doesn’t refine anything, washes his hands and blames Aresep, the regulating authority, for the latest whopping increase in the price of fuels.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleFire devours plastics warehouse in Alajuela
Next articleArgentina decrees night curfew after spike covid-19 contagion
Q Costa Rica
Reports by QCR staff

Related Articles

Super gasoline costs today ¢700!

QCOSTARICA - The dreaded increase has been announced for April. The...
Read more

Another “garrotazo”: Gasoline prices will go up to ¢57 per liter

QCOSTARICA - The Regulatory Authority of Public Services (Aresep) approved the...
Read more

MOST READ

Maduro Calls Brazil’s President “A Psychopath!”

Living in Costa Rica

What to know about “border runs” starting from today

Rico -
RICO's TICO BULL - Today, Monday, April 5, Costa Rica opened its land borders with Nicaragua and Panama to tourists, in what both the...
Argentina

Argentina decrees night curfew after spike covid-19 contagion

Q24N -
Q24N (Buenos Aires) Nighttime driving will be prohibited in Argentina as of this Friday and for three weeks, a measure that is applied for...
Health

Pediatrician who refused to be vaccinated was infected with covid and had contact with hospitalized children

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A pediatrician at the Hospital Nacional de Niños (HNN) - National Children's Hospital -  in San Jose, who refused to be vaccinated...
Trends

Top 5 Useful Apps To Use When Travelling to Costa Rica

Carter Maddox -
Traveling to Costa Rica is a great idea if you’re willing to see the Central American country's wonderful national parks. You can enjoy activities...
Trends

How Costa Ricans Are Curbing Their Lockdown Boredom?

Carter Maddox -
Maybe you hate lockdowns, and we don’t blame you. They are definitely necessary, as there are plenty of advantages. Besides the health benefits of...
News

Ruta 27: No one hurt after car falls off bridge lands on road below

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - "It felt like an earthquake," described Eduardo Retana, the driver of the pickup truck that had the unfortunate luck shortly after noon...
Health

Minister of Health will criminally denounce doctors who refuse to be vaccinated

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Minister of Health, Daniel Salas, said on Tuesday during the press conference from Casa Presidencial, he will go to court to...
Pura Vida

Dino on the loose in San Jose!

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A T-Rex escaped from Dino Park, in Upala, to be seen on the streets of San José. We're not talking about a...
Infrastructure

Ruta 27 will be ‘reversible’ on Saturday and Sunday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Ruta 27 that connects San José with Puerto Caldera will have traffic flowing towards San Jose from the Pozon to Cuidad...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.