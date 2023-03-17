Friday 17 March 2023
type here...
Search

Fire emergencies maintained an ‘average’ pattern despite heavy rains

Rainy season weather pattern continues

More NewsNationalWeather
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Rodrigo Chaves’ managerial style: If you don’t meet goals, you better leave

QCOSTARICA - The exit this week of Mario Arce...
Read more

Fire emergencies maintained an ‘average’ pattern despite heavy rains

QCOSTARICA - The Cuerpo de Bomberos (Fire Department) indicated...
Read more

Los mitos más comunes sobre los casinos en línea desmentidos

Los casinos en línea han ganado popularidad en los...
Read more

Las tendencias más novedosas en la industria del casino en línea en Chile

Según un estudio reciente, la industria del casino en...
Read more

Las mejores estrategias para ganar en los casinos online

El juego en línea se ha convertido en una...
Read more

Ruta 32 closed

QCOSTARICA - Intense rains and strong winds forced the...
Read more

MOPT confirms changes in RTV amnesties

QCOSTARICA - The Ministerio de Obras Públicas y Transportes...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢542.87 Buy

¢549.36 Sell

17 March 2023 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – The Cuerpo de Bomberos (Fire Department) indicated that, despite the heavy rains this past week, fire emergencies maintained an “average” pattern.

Grecia fire station

According to the most recent data from the Bomoberos, there were 257 fires in structures and more than 3,000 hectares affected by forest fires.

According to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), this  March has been the rainiest in the last 123 years.

- Advertisement -

Since last week, the weather has been typical of the rainy season, with hot and humid mornings followed by afternoon downpours. In fact, many believe that the rainy season is already upon us, instead of the typical mid-May start.

The official weather forecast from the IMN for this Friday, March 17, 2023:

“A sign of local morning instability remains on Friday, near the South and Central Pacific coasts, with the possibility of localized showers that favor cloudy conditions. In the afternoon, downpours accompanied by an electrical storm are expected again, with the variant of being increasingly scattered.

These are foreseen both in the Central Valley and in the Central Pacific, South Pacific and surroundings of the Nicoya Peninsula.”

See the latest weather information here.

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleLos mitos más comunes sobre los casinos en línea desmentidos
Next articleRodrigo Chaves’ managerial style: If you don’t meet goals, you better leave
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Ruta 32 closed

QCOSTARICA - Intense rains and strong winds forced the closure of...
Read more

17 forest fires so far this year: 3 are still active

QCOSTARICA - The number of forest fires went from just four...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Reports

Chris Clarke: How economic data deceives us

In this article for The Reasonable Man, I begin...
Trends

Las mejores estrategias para ganar en los casinos online

El juego en línea se ha convertido en una...
Paying the bills