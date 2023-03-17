Fire emergencies maintained an ‘average’ pattern despite heavy rains

QCOSTARICA – The Cuerpo de Bomberos (Fire Department) indicated that, despite the heavy rains this past week, fire emergencies maintained an “average” pattern.

According to the most recent data from the Bomoberos, there were 257 fires in structures and more than 3,000 hectares affected by forest fires.

According to the national weather service, the Instituto Meteorológico Nacional (IMN), this March has been the rainiest in the last 123 years.

Since last week, the weather has been typical of the rainy season, with hot and humid mornings followed by afternoon downpours. In fact, many believe that the rainy season is already upon us, instead of the typical mid-May start.

The official weather forecast from the IMN for this Friday, March 17, 2023:

“A sign of local morning instability remains on Friday, near the South and Central Pacific coasts, with the possibility of localized showers that favor cloudy conditions. In the afternoon, downpours accompanied by an electrical storm are expected again, with the variant of being increasingly scattered.

These are foreseen both in the Central Valley and in the Central Pacific, South Pacific and surroundings of the Nicoya Peninsula.”

