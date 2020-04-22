The first flight with part of the medical supplies donated by the Chinese government to Costa Rica for the medical attention to the COVID-19 emergency will arrive in the country this Sunday at 6:16 am.

The president of the Costa Rican Social Security Fund, Román Macaya, confirmed that this will be the first of three flights contracted to transport the equipment: the other two will arrive on Monday at 6:16 am and at 10 pm.

Macaya explained that the contract to get the medical supplies to the country was given to DHL logistics and the flights operated by Aeromexico will leave China on Saturday and a stopover on Sunday in Mexico and then arrive in the country.

The cost for the air transport and related is US$ 1.2 million dollars.

The Chinese donation includes 100,000 disposable gowns, 10,000 N-95 masks, 100,000 medical surgical masks, 110,000 safety glasses, 100,000 gloves and 100,000 disposable boots.

Macaya explained that the contract with DHL was the best of the eight offers received, taking into account variants such as dates, capacity and volume of cargo, route and of course low cost. The CCSS president added that some of the other proposals were up two times the DHL offer.

This investment is part of the CCSS resupply efforts at a time when international markets are suffering from excess demand and low supply due to the global coronavirus pandemic.