Sunday 23 October 2022
First remains of crashed aircraft in the Caribbean located

#AccidentsNationalLimon
Avatar photo
By Rico
QCOSTARICA – The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported that the first remains of the aircraft that crashed in the Costa Rican Caribbean 28 kilometers from the Limón airport were located.

According to the MSP, there were six people in the crashed aircraft, five of German nationality and the pilot of Swiss nationality.

According to the report of the authorities, the first remains of the aircraft were found at around 6 am Saturday. Reports say Costa Rica authorities found several pieces from what they believe is the wreckage, including at least 2 bodies. Their identity has not been released.

The private flight was coming from Mexico and intended to land at the Limón airport.

The plane was not found in one piece, the search for all the parts could days according to the director of Civil Aviation, Fernando Naranjo and explained that Costa Rican authorities must find all the possible pieces to carry out the investigation into the accident, and then send the results to Germany, the country of the airplane’s registry, to Italy, where it was manufactured and to the International Civil Aviation Organization (ICAO), a United Nations entity.

Handout photo provided by Ministry of Public Security (MSP)

MSP minister, Jorge Torres, indicated that the aircraft lost communication with the control tower near Barra de Parismina on Friday night after receiving a distress call around 6 pm.

The Limon airport does not have a control tower. Despite being an international airport, due to the low air traffic to the airport, it has operated without a control tower for decades.

The five passengers on board were Rainer Schaller, 53, his partner Christine Schikorsky, 44, and their children (minors), and Marcus Kurreck, 40, all of German nationality. The pilot, whose last name is Lips, 66 years of age, is a Swiss national.

Schaller was a German entrepreneur, founder and CEO of the RSG Group, which includes the McFit, John Reed and Gold’s Gym, among others.

Foto: imago images / Photopress Müller

Rainer Schaller, 53, is the founder of the RSG Group company, one of the most important firms in the global fitness industry, owner of the gym chains McFit, John Reed Fitness and Gold’s Gym, among others.

The Air Surveillance Service and the National Coast Guard Service are still searching for people and other remains of the aircraft.

