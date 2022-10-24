Monday 24 October 2022
type here...
Search

Six out of ten Ticos believe that Costa Rica “is little or not at all safe”

Women feel much more vulnerable to being victims of violence

NationalNews
Avatar photo
By Rico
Paying the bills

Latest

Migrants crowd at Panama airport to return to Venezuela

Q24N - Venezuelan migrants gathered on Saturday at the...
Read more

What is QRishing, the new modality of cyber fraud?

QCOSTARICA - Do you scan every QR code you...
Read more

Second day of search ends after plane crash in Limón without new findings

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) confirmed...
Read more

Six out of ten Ticos believe that Costa Rica “is little or not at all safe”

QCOSTARICA - 65.5% of Costa Ricans consider that Costa...
Read more

First remains of crashed aircraft in the Caribbean located

QCOSTARICA - The Ministry of Public Security (MSP) reported...
Read more

U.S. “very concerned” about the increase in coca crops in Colombia

Q24N (Infobae) The United States affirmed that it is...
Read more

Solar Energy, the Solution for Remote Communities in Argentina

Q24N (IPS) When asked about the impact of incorporating...
Read more

Dollar Exchange

¢621.23 Buy

¢629.49 Sell

22 October 2022 - At The Banks - BCCR

Paying the bills

Share

QCOSTARICA – 65.5% of Costa Ricans consider that Costa Rica is not very safe or not at all safe, at the same time women perceive with greater intensity the possibility of being victims of a crime, including sexual assault, as announced Thursday by the Programa de las Naciones Unidas para el Desarrollo (PNUD) –  Program of the United Nations for Development – and the School of Statistics (EEs) of the University of Costa Rica (UCR).

The good news is that 58% of Costa Ricans believe that the problem of insecurity can be solved. Shutterstock image

In the case of women, the perception of insecurity increases to 72.7%, compared to men at 57.6%

Worst of all, is that the construction of a prosperous, free and egalitarian society would not be possible under this perception, according to the researchers.

- Advertisement -

The high cost of living (23.9%), followed by the poor state of the economy (22%), unemployment (19.2%), and citizen insecurity (13.3%) are identified as the main problems in the country.

Precisely, the economic complications would also explain why there is a strong perception of crime in the country.

“It is not possible to build a prosperous, free and egalitarian society under the threat of violence and dispossession. Feeling free from fear supposes guarantees for the protection of our integrity and properties, within the framework of social coexistence,” said José Vicente Troya Rodríguez, UNDP Resident Representative.

One piece of information that draws the researchers’ attention is that despite the high level of concern about the issue of insecurity, 63.5% of Costa Ricans consider that the neighborhood in which they live is safe or very safe.

Additionally, 58.3% indicate that the country has a great possibility of solving the problem of citizen insecurity, and 54.7% consider that they can contribute somewhat or a lot to that solution.

Regarding the possession of firearms in the country, 95.4% of people strongly agree that a weapons handling test should be a requirement to obtain a weapon.

- Advertisement -

For Ericka Méndez, director of the School of Statistics, the data is essential to know the state of security in the country, in addition to some basic details on this topic.

“It constitutes essential information for strategic planning around the issue of security for the institutions and entities that are related to this matter, as well as for decision-making, public policies that help the population feel safer,” detailed Méndez Chacón.

 

- Advertisement -
Paying the bills
Previous articleFirst remains of crashed aircraft in the Caribbean located
Next articleSecond day of search ends after plane crash in Limón without new findings
Avatar photo
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Most Costa Ricans feel insecure, yet very few invest to protect themselves

QCOSTARICA - A study carried out by the National University (UNA)...
Read more

Security guard sentenced to 48 years in prison for raping and impregnanting stepdaughter

A man who worked as a security guard was sentenced to...
Read more

Subscribe to our stories

To be updated with all the latest news, offers and special announcements.

SUSBCRIBE

Trending

Colombia

U.S. “very concerned” about the increase in coca crops in Colombia

Q24N (Infobae) The United States affirmed that it is...
Weather

Get your umbrella ready! IMN forecasts downpours for Central Valley This Monday

QCOSTARICA - The heavy rains typical of the rainy...
Paying the bills