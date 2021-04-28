Wednesday 28 April 2021
type here...
Today Costa RicaPura Vida

First Tica series screened in IMAX will be seen in May

"Our intention was to make a series that would be a true representation of the pure and human beauty that exists in this country"

by Rico
26

TODAY COSTA RICA –  Rediscovering Costa Rica through five destinations is the invitation to “Una Mirada Adentro” (A look inside), the first Costa Rican series to be screened at IMAX, starting May 1.

The production also stands out for being selected to participate in the London Mountain Film and Toronto International Women Film Festival, this year.

- Advertisement -

The series, recorded during the pandemic, was conceived as a sensory experience, in which the values ​​of various tourist destinations stand out.

Wondermore’s work consists of five episodes, which transport the viewer to Monteverde, Caribe Sur, Chirripó, Golfo Dulce and Nosara.

The production was in charge of Sebastián Castro Sasso and Christine Raine, who are also in front of the camera.

- Advertisement -

“With the privilege of having explored much of the world, this project served as a deep reflection of the beauty that this little piece of the planet holds. Not only did I re-fall in love with the country and its people, but I found hope when I needed it most,” Castro said.

The direction was led by Andrés Bronnimann, who recently presented the documentary “The University of It All”, a documentary on migration.

“Our intention was to make a series that would be a true representation of the pure and human beauty that exists in this country. It is an immersive journey around Costa Rica on an IMAX screen, which takes the audience to experience a mixture of stories, sensations, and unique places, ”he said.

If you want to see the series, you can buy tickets at novacinemas.cr.

- Advertisement -

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleCosta Rica is the leader in America and fifth in the world in freedom of the press
Next article‘The party can wait,’ says the CCSS in social media campaign
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Chirripó Park once again welcomes tourists in search of fresh air and cleansing the mind

(QCOSTARICA) Starting in October, the Chirripó National Park will once again...
Read more

“Maikol Yordan de Viaje Perdido” now is available for free on Youtube

The comedy group La Media Docena has made the movie "Maikol...
Read more

MOST READ

Business sector fears not being able to bear another ‘hammer’ blow

Guanacaste

Camera captures two jaguar siblings hunting in Guanacaste beach

Rico -
TODAY COSTA RICA - A pair of sibling jaguars (Panthera onca) was recorded in early March in a camera trap at the Área de...
Health

Costa Rica could face hospital collapse within a month

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - If Costa Rica keeps the current pace of covid-19 infections over the next month, the country could face a hospital collapse. This is...
Health

Caja ran out of space to transfer 13 patients requiring an ICU

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) ran out of space to transfer 13 patients who are in different hospitals around the...
National

Failure in Immigration system caused long lines at Juan Santamaría airport

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A system failure of the Dirección General de Migración y Extranjería - Costa Rica's immigration service - caused long lines at the...
Fuel Prices

New Blow: Gasoline Price Hike Approved

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Autoridad Reguladora de Servicios Públicos (Aresep) - regulator of public services - approved on Friday a new increase in the price...
Coronavirus

Shortness of breath and five other symptoms that warrant getting medical attention

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - Most people who get covid-19 experience it as mild, temporary respiratory infection, with symptoms like coughing, a fever, and shortness of breath;...
Entertainment

Natalia Carvajal out of “Nace una Estrella” Tv program

Luis Morales -
Q MAGAZINE - Natalia Carvajal will no longer be part of the "Nace una Estrella" (Costa Rica's version of A Star Is Born) program,...
San Jose

For the second consecutive year no Festival of Light, Carnaval or Tope

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The Municipality of San José announced this Wednesday that this year, for the second consecutive year, there will not be the traditional...
Health

CCSS receives donation of 10,000 vials of fentanyl from El Salvador

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The Caja Costarricense de Seguro Social (CCSS) will receive a donation of 10,000 vials of fentanyl from the Ministry of Health of...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.