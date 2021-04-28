First Tica series screened in IMAX will be seen in May

TODAY COSTA RICA – Rediscovering Costa Rica through five destinations is the invitation to “Una Mirada Adentro” (A look inside), the first Costa Rican series to be screened at IMAX, starting May 1.

The production also stands out for being selected to participate in the London Mountain Film and Toronto International Women Film Festival, this year.

- Advertisement -

The series, recorded during the pandemic, was conceived as a sensory experience, in which the values ​​of various tourist destinations stand out.

Wondermore’s work consists of five episodes, which transport the viewer to Monteverde, Caribe Sur, Chirripó, Golfo Dulce and Nosara.

The production was in charge of Sebastián Castro Sasso and Christine Raine, who are also in front of the camera.

- Advertisement -

“With the privilege of having explored much of the world, this project served as a deep reflection of the beauty that this little piece of the planet holds. Not only did I re-fall in love with the country and its people, but I found hope when I needed it most,” Castro said.

The direction was led by Andrés Bronnimann, who recently presented the documentary “The University of It All”, a documentary on migration.

“Our intention was to make a series that would be a true representation of the pure and human beauty that exists in this country. It is an immersive journey around Costa Rica on an IMAX screen, which takes the audience to experience a mixture of stories, sensations, and unique places, ”he said.

If you want to see the series, you can buy tickets at novacinemas.cr.

<span style="display: inline-block; width: 0px; overflow: hidden; line-height: 0;" data-mce-type="bookmark" class="mce_SELRES_start">﻿</span>

- Advertisement -