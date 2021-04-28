Wednesday 28 April 2021
type here...
NationalRedaqted

Costa Rica is the leader in America and fifth in the world in freedom of the press

Costa Rica, the highest rated country in America for freedom of expression and human rights, constitutes an exception in a region corroded by corruption, insecurity and daily violence against the press.

by Rico
3

QCOSTARICA – Costa Rica is first in America and fifth in the World in terms of freedom of the press indicates the Data of press freedom ranking 2021 annual report by Reporters Sans Frontières (RSF) – Reporters Without Borders.

“Costa Rica, the highest rated country in America for freedom of expression and human rights, constitutes an exception in a region corroded by corruption, insecurity and daily violence against the press. Journalists in the country can safely exercise their profession and have a solid legal framework regarding freedom of expression.

- Advertisement -

“The Latin American country with the best record on respecting human rights and freedom of expression, Costa Rica is a remarkable exception in a region characterized by corruption, violent crime and constant violence against the media. Journalists are free to work and progressive legislation regulates the freedom to inform.

“Cases of attacks, threats or other forms of intimidation of journalists are rare, as is state interference in the media’s work, even if access to state-held information is sometimes complicated. Ownership of Costa Rica’s media is nonetheless concentrated in very few hands, limiting media pluralism to a significant degree.

“Corruption, impunity, cyber-surveillance and government violence – violations of freedom of information take many different forms in this vast region. Mexican, Honduran, Colombian and Brazilian journalists sometimes pay with their lives for investigating drug trafficking or corruption. Cuban and Venezuelan journalists are under constant pressure from governments that use all possible means to censor independent media outlets. Journalists in the United States cannot freely cover stories linked to surveillance or espionage,” the report summarizes.

Journalists in COSTA RICA can safely exercise their profession and have a solid legal framework regarding freedom of expression

The Reporters Without Borders (RSF) 2021 World Press Freedom Index shows decline across the board in Latin America. With a few exceptions, the coronavirus crisis has exacerbated an already complex and hostile environment for journalists.

- Advertisement -

It also highlights that Costa Rica does not register murders of journalists or citizen journalists this year.

The world leader in press freedom is Norway, while Eritrea, a northeast African country on the Red Sea coast, is last among 180 countries analyzed.

The RSF index assesses factors such as freedom in the exercise of the profession, censorship, or violent acts, finding that journalism is totally or partially blocked in 73% of the countries.

Click here for the RSF press freedom ranking 2021 report

The top 5 countries with greater freedom of the press:

  1. Norway
  2. Finland
  3. Sweden
  4. Denmark
  5. Costa Rica

Top 5 countries in Latin America with greater freedom of the press (Global position)

  1. Costa Rica (5)
  2. Uruguay (18)
  3. Dominican Republica (50)
  4. Chile (54)
  5. Argentina (69)
- Advertisement -

The United States and Canada rank 44th and 14th globally.

- Advertisement -

FACT CHECK:
We strive for accuracy in its reports. But if you see something that doesn’t look right, send us an email. The Q reviews and updates its content regularly to ensure it’s accuracy.

Previous articleFailure in Immigration system caused long lines at Juan Santamaría airport
Ricohttp://www.theqmedia.com
"Rico" is the crazy mind behind the Q media websites, a series of online magazines where everything is Q! In these times of new normal, stay at home. Stay safe. Stay healthy.

Related Articles

Unacceptable to intervene journalist’s telehones in order to know their sources

The College of Journalists of Costa Rica and the Institute of...
Read more

La Prensa runs blank front page in protest of Ortega regime

Nicaragua’s oldest and most-widely read newspaper, La Prensa, published its Friday...
Read more

MOST READ

Large illegal market for false tests for covid-19

Guanacaste

Camera captures two jaguar siblings hunting in Guanacaste beach

Rico -
TODAY COSTA RICA - A pair of sibling jaguars (Panthera onca) was recorded in early March in a camera trap at the Área de...
Trends

4 Costa Rican Startups Making A Difference

Carter Maddox -
According to the World Bank,  2021 will be a year of low growth for Costa Rica, ranking it amongst the lowest performers in Latin...
Infrastructure

Historic: New commuter trains will go into operation this Monday

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - At 6:00 pm today, Monday, April 26, the first of the new diesel trains to be put into service to the public...
Vaccine

Pfizer Says NO to Private Clinics in Costa Rica

Q Costa Rica -
QCOSTARICA - The plan made known public this Thursday that private clinics in Costa Rica had started the process to sell the vaccine against...
Economic Recovery

March the most active month in tourists arrivals since borders were opened

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - With 89,263 international arrivals, March became the month with the best tourist visitation to Costa Rica since the gradual reopening of the...
Health

Today’s Coronavirus News: 4,310 new cases and 32 deaths in 3 days

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - A total of 4,310 new cases and 25 deaths associated with covid-19 were reported in the last 3 days, from Saturday, April...
Health

Costa Rica tightens vehicle restriction this Tuesday as beds for intensive care are scarce

Rico -
Correction: The nighttime vehicle restrictions are from 9 pm to 5 am. This article previously said that the "daytime" restrictions were from 9 pm...
Infrastructure

New trains surprised users, who ask Incofer to extend hours of service

Rico -
QCOSTARICA - The new commuter trains started their engines 15 minutes before making their maiden voyage to Cartago, this Monday afternoon, from the Atlatinco...
Reports

Kamala Harris will visit Central America in June and promises more help to immigration

Q24N -
Q24N - The Vice President of the United States, Kamala Harris, promised this Monday to the President of Guatemala, Alejandro Giammattei, more help to...

WANT TO STAY UP TO DATE WITH THE LATEST!

Get our daily newsletter with the latest posts directly in your mailbox. Click on the subscribe and fill out the form. It's that simple!

SUBSCRIBE
Q COSTA RICA
QCOSTARICA.COM is an independent news media portal by THE Q MEDIA featuring news of Costa Rica, Central America, Latin America and other wonderful and weird stuff.
Contact us: rico@theqmedia.com
© QCOSTARICA is powered by THE Q MEDIA

Log In

Forgot password?

Forgot password?

Enter your account data and we will send you a link to reset your password.

Your password reset link appears to be invalid or expired.

Log in

Privacy Policy

Add to Collection

No Collections

Here you'll find all collections you've created before.